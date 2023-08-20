Gilas foes make up bulk of early FIBA World Cup arrivals in PH; Team USA en route soon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FIBA World Cup host Philippines rolls out the welcome mats for multiple world-class teams,. including early-bird tune-up partner Montenegro and main money draw Team USA

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is rolling out the welcome mats for some of the world’s best basketball teams as multiple 2023 FIBA World Cup participants are set to arrive in the country over the next few days to prepare for the quadrennial elite hoops showcase.

Gilas Pilipinas opponents make up the bulk of the early arrivals, led by tune-up foe Montenegro featuring Chicago Bulls star center Nikola Vucevic last Thursday, August 17, per a Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) list released on Saturday, August 19.

Also on Saturday, Angola, Mexico, and Egypt followed suit, while the Dominican Republic and Greece touch down in Manila on Monday, August 21.

Team USA, composed exclusively of NBA All-Stars and capable starters, kick off a busy August 22 landing schedule at 8 am, followed by Puerto Rico, Italy, Serbia, and New Zealand, in that order.

Lithuania, China, Jordan, and South Sudan will be the last batch of arrivals on August 23, two days before the World Cup kicks off at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Before Gilas kicks off its hosting campaign on August 25 against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic, three closed-door tune-ups will first be played, which already started last Thursday with an 85-62 rout of Ivory Coast.

A bigger battle is in store on August 20, 8 pm at the PhilSports Arena as the likes of Kai Sotto, June Mar Fajardo, and AJ Edu take on the elite finesse of Vucevic and the rest of the world No. 18 Montenegrins.

Mexico then serves as the Philippines’ final sparring partner on Monday, 8 pm.

Completing Gilas’ World Cup group phase after the Dominicans, meanwhile, are Angola on August 27 and Italy on August 29. – Rappler.com