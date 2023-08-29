LIVE UPDATES: FIBA World Cup 2023 – August 29 games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After bungling its first two winnable games, Gilas Pilipinas now faces the tough reality of needing to upset world No. 10 Italy by a wide margin to keep its 2023 FIBA World Cup title hopes alive

MANILA, Philippines – Like a blur, the first round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup group phase is now on its penultimate game day this Tuesday, August 29.

A handful of teams have already clinched their second-round berth, other unfortunate ones like France and Finland are already out of title contention, while some like Gilas Pilipinas are desperately hanging on to a sliver of hope with only tougher challenges ahead.

ARANETA COLISEUM

Angola vs Dominican Republic

Two Gilas Pilipinas tormentors, Dominican Republic and Angola, square up at 4 pm for a great shot at clinching a second-round spot.

NBA players Karl-Anthony Towns and Bruno Fernando are once again expected to lead their respective nations with plenty of support from the sides as bigger things await them in the Round of 16.

Philippines vs Italy

After bungling its first two winnable games, world No. 40 Gilas Pilipinas now faces the reality of trying to upset No. 10 Italy by a wide margin just to advance to the second round and keep its Olympic berth hopes alive.

The Azzurri, however, don’t care about home advantage after already having a loss to their group record, and the likes of Simone Fontecchio and Nicolo Melli will make absolutely sure that Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, CJ Perez, and other Filipino stars don’t get any momentum from their booming home fans.

MALL OF ASIA ARENA

Egypt vs Mexico

In the first no-bearing game of the Philippines’ game slates, underdogs Egypt and Mexico slug it out at 4:45 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena to get an early leg up on favorable final standings positions.

Montenegro vs Lithuania

In an underrated matchup deserving of more attention, European juggernauts Montenegro and Lithuania feel each other out at 8:30 pm before parting ways in the second round.

Chicago Bulls star center Nikola Vucevic will, as usual, be the Montenegrin focal point of attack, while the Lithuanians counter with New Orleans Pelicans anchor Jonas Valanciunas, supported by Donatas Motiejunas, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, and other NBA-caliber talent.

