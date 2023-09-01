LIVE UPDATES: FIBA World Cup 2023 – September 1 games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The first day of September offers basketball fans the first real look at top contender showdowns as the 2023 FIBA World Cup second round rolls along with the likes of USA and Serbia at the lead

MANILA, Philippines – At the turn of the calendar, the 2023 FIBA World Cup shifts its attention to the first real challenges of top title contenders – each with their own increasingly difficult paths to success.

Mighty USA Basketball is again at the forefront of the packed game slate on Friday, September 1, with many other elite teams also hogging a share of the spotlight.

MALL OF ASIA ARENA

USA vs Montenegro

So far, all-NBA USA has been unbothered with the level of competition in the World Cup, but underrated Montenegro hopes to change that perception at 4:40 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Armed at the head with Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic, the Montenegrins rally on for an upset against an in-sync American lineup led by the likes of crowd favorites Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, and Josh Hart.

Lithuania vs Greece

Underdog Greece continues its steep climb to the top at 8:30 pm, as it takes on world No. 8 Lithuania in its first second-round test.

The likes of Giorgios Papagiannis, Kostas Papanikolaou, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo will scrap and claw for each point against an imposing Lithuanian frontline of Jonas Valanciunas, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, and Donatas Motiejunas.

ARANETA COLISEUM

Serbia vs Italy

World powers collide to open the Araneta Coliseum game slate as world No. 6 Serbia and No. 10 Italy clash at 4 pm.

All-around guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and NBA prospect Nikola Jovic aim to continue their stellar play against a harmonious Italian rotation led by rising star forward Simone Fontecchio, stretch big Nicolo Melli, and tenacious floor general Marco Spissu.

Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico

Backed by a strong fan bases even on the other side of the world, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico cap off the night with what promises to be an intriguing 8 pm showdown.

NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is the obvious head of the snake for the spirited Dominican charge with the likes of sharpshooting Andres Feliz and Lester Quinones flanking the sides, while former NBA guard Tremont Waters and bruising center Ismael Romero anchor the Puerto Rican bid.

