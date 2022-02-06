Filbasket goes pro, dangles P1-million prize for champ

TITLE DUEL. Manila triumphs over San Juan Knights in a thrilling best-of-three finale in the inaugural season.

‘It’s going to be a bigger and better tournament and we can’t wait to tip off,’ says league founder and commissioner Jai Reyes as Filbasket returns

MANILA, Philippines – Filbasket, one of the Philippines’ newest hoop leagues, looks to return next month, according to league founder and commissioner Jai Reyes.

“We have 12 teams confirmed for the second Filbasket competition that will run from March to May,” said Reyes. “It’s going to be a bigger and better tournament and we can’t wait to tip off.”

Filbasket, which is targeting a March 15 kickoff, has shed its amateur status as it goes fully professional after earning the nod of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

A P1-million cash prize awaits the champion team.

The inaugural Filbasket Subic Championship featured 11 teams, with AICC Manila winning it all, taking down San Juan Knights-Go for Gold in a thrilling best-of-three finals series last November.

The games were streamed live on Filbasket’s official Facebook page, YouTube channel, and TikTok account, while Solar Sports, which will be on board again for this coming tournament, aired the league on TV.

This year, Reyes eyes a single round-robin format for the 12 teams in the yet-to-be-named tournament. Eight clubs will progress to the quarterfinals, leading to a best-of-three finals series.

While the 2021 tournament was held in a bubble at the Subic Bay Gymnasium, the improving COVID-19 situation means the next tournament may be staged in other venues, but safety will still be a priority.

“We will be performing regular tests and following strict protocols in this competition to assure the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and officials,” said Reyes.

The venues for the games have not been finalized but Reyes said the tournament will be held in arenas in and around Metro Manila. – Martin Mendoza/Rappler.com