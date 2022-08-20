Filipino junior golfers open bid in inaugural OGan meet 

A spot in the Thailand Junior Golf Championship is up for grabs when several top Filipino junior golfers vie for the inaugural OGan title

MANILA, Philippines – Some of the best Filipino players in junior golf vie for the inaugural crown in the 2022 Oliver Gan Junior Golf Fellowship Invitational Sunday, August 21, at The Riviera Golf Club in Silang, Cavite.

Young standouts Celine Abalos, Stevie Umali, Zach Villoraman, Elysse Co, Mika Arroyo, Zach Castro, Monique Arroyo, Tyler Zamuco, Patrick Tambaque, and Rianne Malixi banner the tournament that drew around 100 competitors.

Also joining the tournament set to tee off at 10 am are the Gan-Gaisano sisters Nicole and Stephanie, Bree Macasaet, Gabriele See, Anya Cedo, Juliana Ong, Martina Oben, Rafael Ley, Armand Copok, Venice Tiamsic, and Shinichi Suzuki.

“We always want to help in the development of their golfers,” said Gan, a former adviser for golf at the Games and Amusements Board (GAB)

“But at the same time, it’s my way of helping the development of junior golf in our country. As a former junior golfer, we want to see them excel in tournaments here and abroad.”

The event serves as a qualifying meet for the upcoming Thailand Junior Golf Championship.

“After this first tournament, we’ll see if we can have another one to know [if there are other players] who would be included [in the team]… because we want to send the best team, best players possible,” said Gan, also a former program officer for NCR at the Philippine Sports Institute (PSI), a branch of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Participants were limited to 100 junior golfers, but Han Gaisano-Gan, who is part of the organizing team, said other interested players have an opportunity to join the second edition of the tournament.

“Actually, when we reached 100, we told others who wanted to join that they could still join the next one. Because of the turnout of participants, it’s likely that we’ll have a second event,” said Gaisano-Gan.

The event waived the tournament fees of all participating golfers, which was made possible by main supporter Riviera golf club chairman Norman Legaspi. – Rappler.com