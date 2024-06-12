Winning form: Filipino Olympians serve Paris 2024 looks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OLYMPIC READY. Several members of Team Philippines gear up for the Paris Olympics.

Olympic boxing medalist Nesthy Petecio and gymnastics star Carlos Yulo showcase the country’s official Paris 2024 team wear along with the country’s top bets, just weeks before they leave for a month-long France training camp

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Olympians showed they’re ready to serve looks as well as winning performances in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Just weeks before Team Philippines leaves for Metz, France for a month-long training camp, some of the country’s elite athletes showcased their team wear, with adidas as the national team’s official outfitter.

ELITE. Paris Olympians (from left) boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, fencer Samantha Catantan, rower Joanie Delgaco, gymnast Carlos Yulo, and weightlifters Vanessa Sarno and John Ceniza.

“We look forward to seeing Filipino athletes raise the flag on the global stage together with our partners who share the same vision,” said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Bambol Tolentino as the country marks its 100th year of participation in the Olympics.

Anthony Frangos, country manager of adidas Philippines, said the brand aims to “invest in the future of Philippine sports” as it partners with the POC.

MEDAL BETS. Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio (foreground) aims for the gold as fellow boxers Hergie Bacyadan (left) and Aira Villegas target a winning debut.

“The Olympics is a global sporting moment that truly highlights the incredible breadth and variety of sport, and our mission is to help Filipino athletes shine under pressure,” said Frangos.

“Our sleek, modern designs are inspired by the national spirit, aiming to connect athletes to their roots while enabling them to perform at their very best,” he added as adidas provides the Olympic Village and podium looks of all Filipino athletes in Paris.

NEXT GEN. Weightlifters (from left) Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno, and John Ceniza hope to follow the golden footsteps of Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz.

As a several more athletes vie to qualify, 15 Filipinos already earned their Paris Olympics spots as of June 12.

They’re expected to leave for the Metz training camp late June, before the Paris Games kick off on July 26.

ALL SET. Gymnast Carlos Yulo (center) vies to live up to Olympic expectations as fencer Samantha Catantan (left) and rower Joanie Delgaco go for winning debuts.

