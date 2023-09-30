Raising the bar: Filipinos online laud EJ Obiena’s historic Asian Games win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Netizens also urge authorities to invest in Filipino athletes so that the likes of EJ Obiena will have more international sports exposures

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos end the month on a high note as EJ Obiena set another record at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, giving the country its first athletic title at the multi-sport regional event since 1986.

Obiena struck the Philippines’ first gold at the Asian Games on Saturday, September 30, after setting a new Asian Games mark of 5.90 meters, beating the previous record of 5.70m made by Japan’s Seito Yamamoto back in 2018.

The record-breaking win also gave the country its first podium finish in athletics since 1994 – an almost three-decade medal drought.

After this historic feat, thousands of individuals took their Pinoy pride to social media and commended Obiena for reaching greater heights at the competition.

Congratulations to Ernest John Obiena (@ejobienapv) for that wonderful #AsianGames2023 gold medal finish🏅. Mabuhay ka at salamat sa dedikasyon para sa bayan. https://t.co/43hImteEgP — Ian Joshua Alvarez Arcelo #TheLeniRobredoPodcast (@arcelo_ian) September 30, 2023

EJ Obiena is just enjoying his time at the Asian Games. Jumping 5.9m literally just for the record! What a showoff. Char. 😂 Congratulations, EJ! 🇵🇭 — Nikki Verder (@welverder) September 30, 2023

Some netizens also expressed their belief that there is no way but up for this pole vaulter, who has set multiple records at a young age.

Obiena, now 27 years old, has been pole vaulting since the age of six. He is now the world’s number two pole vaulter, according to the World Athletics rankings posted in July 2023.

I think EJ Obiena is going to hold on to that Asiad record for a looooooong time. He may reset his record to 6m+ in the next Asiad, but he's gonna stay there on top for a loooooong while.



Congratulations EJ! Thank you for delivering The Philippines' first Asiad gold 🙂 — ♡MayRen♡ (@MayRen_11) September 30, 2023

EJ Obiena is the gold standard of PH sports at the moment.



Cannot think of another active Filipino athlete RN with this kind of dominance. https://t.co/aWHrPuEJZg — ChrsCrtz || Always The Opposition (@ChrsCrtz) September 30, 2023

One social media user even said that Obiena’s performance was so good, he should have won the silver and bronze medals as well.

Sa totoo lang dapat kay EJ Obiena din ang silver at bronze, eh. 😂 — Coco (@marcomanipon) September 30, 2023

What if Obiena was removed from the national team?

Some individuals took a jab at the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), which recommended the immediate expulsion of Obiena in January 2022 for alleged misappropriation of funds.

Obiena and PATAFA eventually reconciled in March 2022 after a mediation by the Philippine Sports Commission. This allowed the pole vaulter to participate in the 2022 Southeast Asian Games and the 2022 World Outdoor Athletics.

Ej Obiena wins the first gold for PH!! dzaah siya pa lang una gold for this years asian games tapos nung mga nakaupo sa federation gusto pa sana siyang alisin sa national team. Kung inalis pa siya hindi sana tayo magkaka-gold ngayon — shay (@cupideeh) September 30, 2023

Remember the time when a powerful person wanted EJ Obiena to be removed from the national team? 😂#AsianGames2023 https://t.co/SmlNc6KmSZ — VolleyNation🏐🎀 (@VolleyNationPH) September 30, 2023

A performance that deserves to be seen

Several netizens were disappointed that Obiena’s winning performance was not shown live on free TV, saying such an achievement should have been worthy of a free telecast.

The pole vault competition was only aired live at cable channel One Sports+ and paid live streaming app Pilipinas Live.

Filipinos should have seen EJ Obiena’s winning performance on live broadcast television, but @OneSportsPHL opted not to. It’s disappointing. #ASIANGAMES — Julius De Guzman (@juliusrdeguzman) September 30, 2023

So i have to subscribe to an app just to be able to watch EJ Obiena wins 🥇 for the 🇵🇭. Seriously, he deserves to have a free live telecast. — Zer Jayps (@saint_janpol) September 30, 2023

EJ Obiena, the Philippines’ only sure gold, flag bearer and world no. 2 can’t even get a live TV coverage. @OneSportsPHL decided a basketball replay where we got walloped by 25 points was worthier of viewership. Shame on you!#EJObiena#AsianGames2023 — Sports Daddy (@SportsDaddyGo) September 30, 2023

Dapat si EJ Obiena yung ni-live ng One Sports sa tv, hindi yung puro Gilas na lang na alam naman nating palaging nga-nga. Hay naku! https://t.co/XeBTH7biub — Dan Sol 🌈🇵🇭 (@DanSolPH) September 30, 2023

Sana next time hindi lang sa One Sports Plus ang live coverage ng ibang games. Hindi lahat naka-cable and may pambayad ng app.

Sa free tv dapat para makapanood ang mas marami. Deserve ni EJ Obiena and ibang atleta natin na mapanood sila ng kanilang mga kababayan. — ariaservd (@yangerski) September 30, 2023

So One Sports PH opted to show the Gilas game where the team got clobbered – instead of showing the probably the only Gold medal we'd get in the Asiad – the pole vault event with EJ Obiena. Parang gobyerno lang natin, wrong priorities. — Mark (@akosibluethree) September 30, 2023

Government urged to invest in athletes

As talks on budget are ongoing in Congress, social media users expressed hope that the government would allot more funding for sports after Obiena’s newest record-breaking feat so that more athletes could make waves in the international sports scene.

Congratulations! EJ Obiena for winning our First Gold! Mabuhay!



I hope the government invest more to our athletes give them more intl exposure and best coaches to better themselves. I hope the CF should be given to their trainings. — James Cedric Lim Hassan (@JamesCedricLim) September 30, 2023

Congrats EJ Obiena! Philippines 🇵🇭 FIRST GOLD. Sana ganitong atleta ang dapat suportahan at bigyan ng malaking budget dahil patuloy silang nagbibigay ng karangalan sa ating bansa. Hindi na kailangan ng Confidential Fund yan! #Charot 😁 https://t.co/NOv3mtobqM — iMoymoy 🍀 (@romeltabug) September 30, 2023

Back in August, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. admitted that the financial support for athletes is “not commensurate” with their hard work and the honor that they bring to the country.

“I am always a little embarrassed when I see that we are not supporting our athletes and our coaches and our trainers and all the support groups, even the families,” he said.

Congratulations, EJ! –Rappler.com