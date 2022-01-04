‘Pride, power-tripping’: Netizens slam Obiena expulsion from PH team

PATAFA and EJ Obiena are among the top 5 trending topics on Twitter after the association's controversial decision to expel the pole vault star

Is this how we treat our national athletes?

Social media users were quick to react with anger and swift condemnation over the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association’s (PATAFA) decision to expel pole vault star EJ Obiena from the national team.

The expulsion comes after their investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds and discrepancies of payments to his coach Vitaly Petrov and falsified liquidation documents in the last three years.

PATAFA also plans to file a criminal complaint against Obiena for estafa over coaching fees worth €6,000 or P360,000 from May to August 2018.

PATAFA chairman and Representative Rufus Rodriguez said the statements Obiena and his camp released to the media and the public hearings were not taken into consideration as the pole vaulter failed to appear before the investigative committee three times.

Obiena currently ranks No. 6 in the world and holds the Asian pole vault record. In the Tokyo Olympics, he was also the only Asian to reach the final round, where he finished 11th.

Following the decision, PATAFA and Obiena were among the top 5 trending topics on Twitter.

Some netizens said the decision was an “unfair display of pride and power-tripping” and was meant to feed the ego of PATAFA leaders such as their president Philip Ella Juico.

Juico was declared persona non grata by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) last December 28, with their ethics committee concluding that he “harassed” Obiena by making “malicious public accusations.”

They also called for the election of a new PATAFA president to replace Juico.

this shit's some of the most unfair displays of pride and power-tripping i've ever seen what the fuck https://t.co/Z7YRvbaviv — Matt (They/He) 💫 (@matt_veslino) January 4, 2022

Yung pride at ego ni juico at PATAFA, mas mataas pa sa jump ni Obiena haha. TANGINANYO World #3 yan https://t.co/qYr31LUsMZ — Pedped #LabanLeni2022 (@cantbefoundguy) January 4, 2022

Hay, nauna pa ang personal drama ni Juico kesa sa pagretain ng isang Olympic-level athlete.



And we wonder why our athletes go to represent other countries instead… https://t.co/AY8oElyS4m — Migs #141BayanMuna #95Kabataan 🤖 (@dima5ilaw) January 4, 2022

proof how the ego of few old men is more important than the nation’s pride and glory smh https://t.co/3jBplbeJLT — sloane (@hoax82) January 4, 2022

Twitter user Nate Gonzales likened Obiena’s situation to how the government is treating its frontliners and students.

The government never cared about its frontliners, its students, and now even its athletes



This country is truly hell on earth https://t.co/ChN4GS1gJF — Nate Gonzalez (@nate_gon) January 4, 2022

Other netizens also saw how the decision could lead Obiena to change citizenship to be able to properly compete internationally such as chess prodigy Wesley So and 2021 US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, with some supporting such move.

PATAFA really wants to have another Wesley So https://t.co/5mSF2D0e2H — JP  (@dumidyeypee) January 4, 2022

this is the thanks EJ gets for staying loyal the Philippines. I hope he finally decides to dip and represent another country. He deserves better https://t.co/6iR4fZ1QsX — i s a b e l (@isaberabera) January 4, 2022

Okay lang EJ if you choose to represent another country. Di kami magagalit. If given a choice, I would choose to leave as well. Fuck this bullshit.



▲ https://t.co/ujBjmfr52o — GaryJoranMayoralgo▲ (@garymayoralgo) January 4, 2022

If some country offers EJ better opportunity, I will gladly support him even though he's a loss to the country. #DefendEJObiena https://t.co/VrBzDQqAnm — Xi Men (@XiMen022) January 4, 2022

In a bid to defend Obiena’s right to represent the Philippines in the international sporting field, users have also called for a change in leadership in handling the country’s track and field athletes by abolishing PATAFA.

What power do they have over our overall national pool and can we still have EJ disregard PATAFA and represent the Philippines??? Can another, overseeing body supercede this mess of an org? https://t.co/ry6CjfmZCv — honor and excellyn diaz (@eggsyweggsies) January 4, 2022

How to drop PATAFA? Asking for a nation. https://t.co/d2hi3qo5wD — Ben Bernabe (@yogawithben) January 4, 2022

Unbelievable. Someone has to be booted out, and it ain’t EJ Obiena. https://t.co/lcHopPSTyU — Kristoffer Pasion (@indiohistorian) January 4, 2022

Here’s how other netizens reacted to PATAFA’s decision:

