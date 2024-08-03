Netizens seek more support for PH athletes after Carlos Yulo’s historic Olympic win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos online urged authorities to allot more funds for Filipino athletes after Carlos Yulo bagged the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medal in gymnastics on Saturday, August 3.

Yulo dominated the men’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise final in the Paris Olympics, becoming the second Filipino Olympic champion since weightlifting ace Hidilyn Diaz.

He scored a total of 15.000 points, dethroning Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat and Great Britain’s Jake Jarman.

With athletes like Yulo and Diaz landing spots on the podium, several social media users expressed hope that players in individual sports would also get more attention and financial support from the government.

There’s more gold if we stop red-tagging and fund athletes equitably.



Minsan ko na lang masabing “Masarap maging Pilipino.” Salamat Hidilyn at Caloy, sa pagpapaalala. https://t.co/nIlvdOlIjE — Iggy Gan (@iggypedia) August 3, 2024

PHILIPPINES, INVEST MORE SA GYMNASTICS!!! LET'S HAVE MORE CARLOS YULO! https://t.co/69uPjw6Hlq — Josh (@heyjosssh) August 3, 2024

Yay! Good luck sa finals! Ph should really invest in finding talents for these individual sports. More chances of hakoting medals kasi! Haha! Good luck sa mga athletes natin na pasok sa finals!



Mamaya na FE ni Yulo! Jusko Kinakabahan ako! #Olympics2024#Paris2024 https://t.co/M4Yu3KB8t4 — Tree | (@trisyan_) August 3, 2024

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said in August 2023 that he was “a little embarrassed” over the lack of support for Filipino athletes. He said the reward given to national players was “not commensurate” with the honor and hard work they deliver.

In 2021, Yulo vowed to bounce back as he ended his Tokyo Olympics journey without a medal. He finished at fourth place in the men’s artistic gymnastics vault final, falling short of a bronze.

But his journey is not over. The gymnast is set to compete in the vault final on Sunday, August 4, where he is aiming for another golden finish. – Rappler.com