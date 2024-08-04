Sports
Carlos Yulo

‘Sarap maging Pilipino’: Filipinos celebrate Carlos Yulo’s historic double Olympic gold

Laurice Angeles

'Sarap maging Pilipino': Filipinos celebrate Carlos Yulo's historic double Olympic gold

DOUBLE GOLD. Carlos Edriel Yulo of Philippines reacts after winning gold in the men’s artistic gymnastics vault final at the Bercy Arena on August 4, 2024.

REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Filipinos online erupt in celebration as Carlos Yulo becomes the Philippines' first double Olympic gold medalist after dominating the men's vault final in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo makes history anew as he becomes the Philippines’ first double Olympic gold medalist after reigning supreme in the men’s artistic gymnastic vault final in the Paris Games. Yulo, earlier, also won gold in floor exercise

Social media users are quick to give their congratulations to the Filipino gymnast for the historic feat. 

A social media user noted that “great things start from small beginnings.” 

Yulo started gymnastics training at the age of seven. He eventually competed in the Palarong Bansa with the National Capital Region team as a student of Doña Aurora Quezon Elementary School. By 12 years old, he was the Palarong Pambansa individual all-around defending champion.

The Filipino gymnast later qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and reached the top 10 of the men’s individual all-around final. He also became the first Filipino world champion by ruling the men’s floor exercise. 

After Yulo won two Olympic gold medals, social media users raised questions about whether the gymnast would be receiving a second condominium unit from real estate company Megaworld Corporation as an incentive. 

Megaworld pledged a fully furnished two-bedroom unit in McKinley Hill valued at P24 million to Yulo after the gymnast obtained his first Olympic gold.

Social media users also expressed that more athletes should receive better financial support from the government. 

Despite the challenges, Yulo made several Filipinos proud and emotional, especially after the country’s national anthem “Lupang Hinirang” once again played at the Olympics. 

– Rappler.com

