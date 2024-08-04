‘Sarap maging Pilipino’: Filipinos celebrate Carlos Yulo’s historic double Olympic gold

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOUBLE GOLD. Carlos Edriel Yulo of Philippines reacts after winning gold in the men’s artistic gymnastics vault final at the Bercy Arena on August 4, 2024.

Filipinos online erupt in celebration as Carlos Yulo becomes the Philippines' first double Olympic gold medalist after dominating the men's vault final in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo makes history anew as he becomes the Philippines’ first double Olympic gold medalist after reigning supreme in the men’s artistic gymnastic vault final in the Paris Games. Yulo, earlier, also won gold in floor exercise.

Social media users are quick to give their congratulations to the Filipino gymnast for the historic feat.

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN! 🇵🇭

Carlos Yulo is a two-time Olympic champion! Two golds in two days! 🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/iZHuQrDv2o — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 4, 2024

DOUBLE GOLD IT IS!! 🥇🥇



Carlos Yulo clinched his 2nd Gold Medal in #Paris2024 .



Congrats, Caloy! 😭👏🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/BNd0r7gaF6 — GEMMA Contents 🐶 (@nuwvtcontents) August 4, 2024

A social media user noted that “great things start from small beginnings.”

Carlos Yulo has come a long way. Indeed, great things start from small beginnings. Congratulations!! 🤸🏻‍♀️🥇🇵🇭



ctto Rappler pic.twitter.com/lBew0wrInT — 🩺 Jαყ-ρ (@nursejayps) August 3, 2024

Yulo started gymnastics training at the age of seven. He eventually competed in the Palarong Bansa with the National Capital Region team as a student of Doña Aurora Quezon Elementary School. By 12 years old, he was the Palarong Pambansa individual all-around defending champion.

The Filipino gymnast later qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and reached the top 10 of the men’s individual all-around final. He also became the first Filipino world champion by ruling the men’s floor exercise.

After Yulo won two Olympic gold medals, social media users raised questions about whether the gymnast would be receiving a second condominium unit from real estate company Megaworld Corporation as an incentive.

Megaworld pledged a fully furnished two-bedroom unit in McKinley Hill valued at P24 million to Yulo after the gymnast obtained his first Olympic gold.

wow congratulations! mapapa bigay ng dalawang condo ang Megaworld https://t.co/Y610RwItWr — Anya 🥜 (@anya028515) August 4, 2024

Social media users also expressed that more athletes should receive better financial support from the government.

Imagine if our government invests on culture and the arts the same way they invested on tesda and dost, we could have more yulo



but damn congrats 👏🔥 https://t.co/VOtdrMp8u9 — je (@alwaysuson) August 4, 2024

Caloy Yulo’s Olympic gold medal win has shown us two things:



1. The government needs to fund sports aside from basketball.



2. Napakadaming EPAL na pulitiko sa bansang ‘to. — JR Santiago (@oslecjunior) August 4, 2024

Despite the challenges, Yulo made several Filipinos proud and emotional, especially after the country’s national anthem “Lupang Hinirang” once again played at the Olympics.

Another Gold for Carlos Yulo! OMFG! Congrats Caloy!! Nakakaiyak shet! Vault Finals Gold Medalist! pic.twitter.com/YBwVpWuYGA — Enchanting Star Mother Lily-Yoo (@lilyganados) August 4, 2024

