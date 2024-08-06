Sports
‘You’ll get there someday, king’: Netizens encourage EJ Obiena after Olympics 4th place finish

Christa Escudero

The star athlete narrowly missed winning an Olympic medal during the pole vault final of the Paris Games

CEBU, Philippines – Filipinos online rallied behind pole vault star EJ Obiena after he apologized for “coming up short” and missing the chance to win the Philippines’ first Olympic athletics medal in 88 years.

The 28-year-old athlete ranked fourth place during the pole vault final of the Paris Games on Tuesday, August 6 (Manila time), with Sweden’s Armand Duplantis successfully defending his title.

“I promised I was going to go back after Tokyo and do better. I did, but…. I still came up short. I’m sorry,” an emotional Obiena said after the event.

For Filipinos back home, however, there are no apologies needed.

A fourth-place finish is still a huge improvement from his 11th place finish in the 2020 Tokyo Games, as many pointed out.

Some also said Obiena managed to achieve this feat despite setbacks, like experiencing “physical problems” the past few months, as the athlete had shared in July.

Other netizens, meanwhile, recognized the pain of narrowly missing a podium finish.

Obiena and Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis, the eventual bronze medal winner, both registered 5.90 meters, but Karalis claimed the last podium spot as he cleared each of the first five heights in a single attempt. Obiena committed a foul at 5.80m.

Many also expressed optimism about the Los Angeles games in 2028.

“Something in me tells me that you will be back, EJ,” said “Mr. Pure Energy” Gary Valenciano.

For now, Filipinos are calling for more government support for the country’s athletes.

Salamat sa laban, EJ! – Rappler.com

