‘You’ll get there someday, king’: Netizens encourage EJ Obiena after Olympics 4th place finish

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The star athlete narrowly missed winning an Olympic medal during the pole vault final of the Paris Games

CEBU, Philippines – Filipinos online rallied behind pole vault star EJ Obiena after he apologized for “coming up short” and missing the chance to win the Philippines’ first Olympic athletics medal in 88 years.

The 28-year-old athlete ranked fourth place during the pole vault final of the Paris Games on Tuesday, August 6 (Manila time), with Sweden’s Armand Duplantis successfully defending his title.

“I promised I was going to go back after Tokyo and do better. I did, but…. I still came up short. I’m sorry,” an emotional Obiena said after the event.

For Filipinos back home, however, there are no apologies needed.

This is such a heartbreaking interview. For me, if there's one Filipino Olympian that really wanted that medal it's EJ. Madugo pinagdaanan niya but I guess it's not yet his time. 2024 Paris is his runway to a 2028 LA podium finish. You did good buddy — no apologies needed. ❤️ https://t.co/iKiIenQFKn — supernegatrona AKA pink 5 (@supernegatrona) August 5, 2024

The Philippine sports system may have failed EJ Obiena at some point back then, but never did EJ Obiena failed to show his resilience and his love for the country. I hope he doesn't feel the need to apologize.



Mabuhay ka, EJ! Lagi't lagi, para sa bayan! Ang galing mo 🇵🇭 — Aileen 🇵🇭 (@missmafiaxx) August 5, 2024

A fourth-place finish is still a huge improvement from his 11th place finish in the 2020 Tokyo Games, as many pointed out.

Kasama mo ang buong Pilipinas na kinabahan sa laban kanina. From 11th to 4th place. Ang nag-iisang Asian sa TOP 5 Finals. WE ARE PROUD OF YOU! Mabuhay ka, EJ! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/KXLld2dDae — DJ Chacha (@_djchacha) August 5, 2024

EJ OBIENA FINISHES IN FOURTH PLACE!!!



He finished in 11th last Tokyo 2020.



YOU’LL GET THERE SOMEDAY, KING!!!!!!!!! MARAMING SALAMAT!!!!!!!! ❤️🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/yp6MG9Ei7F — King Lumot (@volleybestiee) August 5, 2024

Some also said Obiena managed to achieve this feat despite setbacks, like experiencing “physical problems” the past few months, as the athlete had shared in July.

imagine getting injured during training and still coming out fourth worldwide



EJ OBIENA YOU DID AMAZING AND PROVED YOURSELF EVEN BEFORE THE OLYMPICSpic.twitter.com/2npD9TqTJk — vy (@kjwsuh) August 5, 2024

despite the injuries, PATAFA issue, doping accusation — love it when smaller countries step up and show the first world countries that they're here & ready for the challenge too



see you on LA2028, EJ Obiena. you have so much potential in you! thank you for representing the 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/HEfs68VbJW — ☻ (@103O20I) August 5, 2024

Other netizens, meanwhile, recognized the pain of narrowly missing a podium finish.

Obiena and Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis, the eventual bronze medal winner, both registered 5.90 meters, but Karalis claimed the last podium spot as he cleared each of the first five heights in a single attempt. Obiena committed a foul at 5.80m.

The most heartbreaking part of it all is that EJ Obiena was just in a daze after that fall. He's not even watching the game; probably too painful for him. No one knows what's going on in his mind but he's visibly upset and disappointed. Fourth place is a cruel place. pic.twitter.com/2b5iFa6RPg — j. d. (@chrissoberyl) August 5, 2024

Tulala mode 🙁



WE FEEL YOU AND WE ARE PROUD OF YOU EJ OBIENA!!!!



DONT WORRY YOURE STILL PHILIPPINES’ AGILA! 🇵🇭🦅



next time ilolock nanatin sa cr si Duplantis. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/XzBuLFSeTc — Martin Keith (@martink3ith) August 5, 2024

Many also expressed optimism about the Los Angeles games in 2028.

“Something in me tells me that you will be back, EJ,” said “Mr. Pure Energy” Gary Valenciano.

@ejobienapv thank you for all you’ve done. You jumped from 11th in Tokyo to 4th in Paris. Something in me tells me that you will be back EJ. And you will jump into a place in that podium. I’ve been a believer of EJ Obiena for some time now. I will continue to believe. God bless u — GARY VALENCIANO (@GaryValenciano1) August 6, 2024

Hindi nakuha ni Hidilyn agad ang gold. From Beijing, London, and Rio e di agad nasungkit ni Hidilyn ang gold.



EJ was 11th at Tokyo and then now 4th at Paris…baka LA ang time niya for gold. — Ohitsmiko (@ohitsmikov2) August 5, 2024

Congratulations EJ. You are still number one for all filipino. Tsaka may next year pa naman. Di man ngayon pero may bukas pa. Keep fighting! Fighting. — 🌻🌷🌸🌺Dæhz🌺🌸🌷🌻 (@_Sweet_Dae) August 6, 2024

For now, Filipinos are calling for more government support for the country’s athletes.

See how our athletes shine and create breakthroughs despite all the circumstances? May the state invest more on these aspects of sports instead of doubting the athletes in this community.



A salute to all our Filipino athletes, win or lose! Mabuhay kayo! — Aileen 🇵🇭 (@missmafiaxx) August 5, 2024

PONDOHAN NIYO NA UTANG NA LOOB https://t.co/yvAIKV5sPq — rodina (@iamrodafrog) August 5, 2024

Salamat sa laban, EJ! – Rappler.com