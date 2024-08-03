Paris Olympics ‘shooting stars’ Yusuf Dikeç, Kim Ye-ji inspire viral memes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Boom, panis! Two shooting athletes in the Paris Olympics turn into internet sensations after exuding ‘main character’ energy in their medal-winning stint.

These shooters did not just end their Olympic journey with a bang, they also did it with style.

Yusuf Dikeç and Kim Ye-ji impressed netizens over their unique demeanors during the pistol events at the Paris Olympics, with some pointing out that they exude “main character” energy.

The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn't know we needed.



🇰🇷 Kim Yeji 🤝 Yusuf Dikeç 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/gfkyGjFg4I — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024

Why are the shooters in the Olympics so iconic- dude looks like an accountant and casually wins a silver medal while she is the main character of a movie we’re all talking about pic.twitter.com/23lP6QPy4l — Saman Shad (@muminprogress) August 1, 2024

Dikeç, a 51-year-old athlete representing Turkey, became the subject of memes because of his casual and “nonchalant” aura at the shooting range. Unlike other contestants, he did not wear specialized jackets, gloves, lenses, or chunky ear protectors.

Shooters are encouraged to use protective gear “to reduce the stress from firing the guns so often,” said NBC.

He and his partner, Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, bagged a silver medal for the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event – Turkey’s first in an Olympic shooting event.

“We need you out of retirement for one last job.”



“Who?”



“Not who, but where. The Olympics, in France. You’ve always been our best shooter.” pic.twitter.com/4yZhElPSRA — @goth (@goth600) August 1, 2024

“I did not need special equipment. I’m a natural, a natural shooter,” he reportedly told Turkish media.

Dikeç has competed in every Olympic game since 2008. During the 2020 Olympics, he ranked 24th in the men’s 10-meter air pistol event.

He got into the shooting sport after working as a non-commissioned officer for the Gendarmerie General Command.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kim left social media users in awe because of her futuristic-looking glasses and her effortlessly confident vibe. Some of them even compared her to fictional characters like James Bond and Satoru Gojo.

South korean shooter Kim Yeji is th3 new James Bond of th3 Olympics, I'm absolutely obsessed with those shooting glasses and badass attitude 😎 #KIMYEJI pic.twitter.com/jR39XmAMFz — IMSOVOGUE (@imso_vogue) July 30, 2024

Then there's Kim Yeji, South Korea's devastatingly cool shooter with "main character energy"- backwards cap, Terminator glasses and icy glare. pic.twitter.com/3sFBK5EVGE — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) August 2, 2024

Fans also took notice of the elephant toy hanging on Kim’s waist as she competed, which, according to the Olympics website, is a “lucky charm” owned by the shooter’s young daughter.

Omg her daughter’s elephant doll was with her during the olympics🥹 Kim Yeji is MOTHERING. pic.twitter.com/kiZlb7Beia — Lit 🍉 (@hahyunsing) July 30, 2024

Kim Yeji beat Manu Bhaker for Silver at the #PARIS2024 #Olympics .

Her swag is cool.

Her daughter’s elephant doll is cooler. pic.twitter.com/bqNTGKXEF2 — Kripanidhi Sahu (@atihonta) July 30, 2024

The 31-year-old won silver in the 10-meter air pistol women’s event, next only to her compatriot Oh Ye-jin. This is her first Olympic stint, although she first took up the sport in middle school.

