Paris Olympics ‘shooting stars’ Yusuf Dikeç, Kim Ye-ji inspire viral memes

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
These shooters did not just end their Olympic journey with a bang, they also did it with style.
Yusuf Dikeç and Kim Ye-ji impressed netizens over their unique demeanors during the pistol events at the Paris Olympics, with some pointing out that they exude “main character” energy.
@_pksharma Paris Olympics Shooting Anime Version #anime #paris #olympics #shooting #hitman #uncle #olympicshooting #viral #turkish ♬ Mix Tik Tik tok – Mr. P.K.
Dikeç, a 51-year-old athlete representing Turkey, became the subject of memes because of his casual and “nonchalant” aura at the shooting range. Unlike other contestants, he did not wear specialized jackets, gloves, lenses, or chunky ear protectors.
Shooters are encouraged to use protective gear “to reduce the stress from firing the guns so often,” said NBC.
He and his partner, Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, bagged a silver medal for the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event – Turkey’s first in an Olympic shooting event.
“I did not need special equipment. I’m a natural, a natural shooter,” he reportedly told Turkish media.
Dikeç has competed in every Olympic game since 2008. During the 2020 Olympics, he ranked 24th in the men’s 10-meter air pistol event.
He got into the shooting sport after working as a non-commissioned officer for the Gendarmerie General Command.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kim left social media users in awe because of her futuristic-looking glasses and her effortlessly confident vibe. Some of them even compared her to fictional characters like James Bond and Satoru Gojo.
Fans also took notice of the elephant toy hanging on Kim’s waist as she competed, which, according to the Olympics website, is a “lucky charm” owned by the shooter’s young daughter.
The 31-year-old won silver in the 10-meter air pistol women’s event, next only to her compatriot Oh Ye-jin. This is her first Olympic stint, although she first took up the sport in middle school.
Who is your favorite athlete in the Paris Olympics? – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.