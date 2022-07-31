Phillips tows La Salle past San Beda for 2-0 FilOil start

ALL OUT. Michael Phillips takes charge for the La Salle Green Archers.

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers improved to 2-0 in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup with a 61-53 win over the debuting San Beda Red Lions at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Sunday, July 31.

Do-it-all big man Michael Phillips delivered once again for the Green Archers on both ends as he posted a huge double-double of 14 points and 19 rebounds.

CJ Austria backstopped Phillips with 13 points off the bench, while Joaqui Manuel and former Red Lion Evan Nelle contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

After a low-scoring affair in the first half, where San Beda limited La Salle to only 17 markers, the Green Archers’ offense came alive in the third quarter and outscored the Red Lions, 25-14, for a 42-37 cushion heading into the final frame.

With San Beda still behind by just 1, 45-46, with 6:03 to play, La Salle then shifted into high gear and went on a decisive 9-1 run, capped by a triple by Nelle, to create a comfortable 9-point separation over the Red Lions, 55-46, with just 2:52 left to play.

James Kwekuteye topscored for the Red Lions, who are playing under their new head coach Yuri Escueta, with 10 points.

Like the Green Archers, the Lyceum Pirates and the NU Bulldogs both remained unbeaten in two games after taking down the JRU Heavy Bombers and the UE Red Warriors, respectively.

John Bravo led the Pirates with 17 points and 8 rebounds, while Mclaude Guadana added 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting from downtown in their 80-73 win over the Heavy Bombers.

For the Bulldogs, John Lloyd Clemente showed the way for the second straight outing as he finished with 16 points and 5 rebounds in their 79-64 rout of the winless Red Warriors.

Meanwhile, the CSB Blazers and the EAC Generals picked up hard-earned victories against the Mapua Cardinals and the Arellano Chiefs, respectively.

Mark Sangco paced the Blazers with 17 points in their 77-76 escape of the Cardinals, while Allen Liwag and Nat Cosejo tallied 16 points each for the Generals in their 68-66 win versus the Chiefs.

The Scores

First Game

LPU 80 – Bravo 17, Guadana 13, Bravo 11, Penafiel 9, Umali 6, Larupay 4, Culanay 3, Aviles 3, Omandac 3, Caduyac 3, Navarro 2, Cunanan 2, Montano 2, Venoya 2, Villegas 0.

JRU 73 – Miranda 15, Sy 10, Guiab 9, Medina 8, Gonzales 7, Arenal 6, Celis 6, Dela Rosa 5, Villarin 3, Delos Santos 2, De Leon 2, Bongay 0, Abaoag 0.

Quarters: 21-20, 36-32, 59-55, 80-73.

Second Game

EAC 68 – Liwag 16, Cosejo 16, Robin 13, Luciano 4, Maguliano 4, Tolentino 3, Umpad 3, Bacud 3, Balowa 2, Gurtiza 2, An. Doria 2, Ad. Doria 0, Calum 0, Bajon 0.

ARELLANO 66 – Oftana 14, Flores 12, Menina 11, Punzalan 9, Doromal 5, Valencia 5, Tolentino 3, Domingo 3, Sunga 2, Lustina 2, Mallari 0, Mantua 0, Talampas 0.

Quarters: 19-22, 36-34, 58-55, 68-66.

Third Game

NU 79 – Clemente 16, John 12, Casinillo 11, Enriquez 9, Padrones 9, Galinato 8, Malonzo 5, Minerva 4, Mahinay 2, Yu 2, Gulapa 1, Tibayan 0, Manansala 0, Antalan 0.

UE 64 – Sawat 13, Antiporda 9, Paranada K 8, Payawal 8, Lorenzana 8, Pagsanjan 7, Paranada N 6, Beltran 5, Abatayo 0, Tulabut 0, de Leon 0, Guevarra 0, Cruz 0, Chan 0, Tomas 0.

Quarters: 21-14, 38-34, 60-49, 79-64.

Fourth Game

CSB 77 – Sangco 17, Gozum 12, Nayve 11, Dimayuga 7, Pasturan 6, Serrano 6, Davis 5, Marcos 4, Corteza 4, Sumabat 3, Vanguardia 2, Mosqueda 0, Dionela 0.

MAPUA 76 – Lacap 20, Salenga 18, Agustin 8, Parinas 8, Garcia 6, Escamis 5, Soriano 5, Igliane 4, Cuenco 2, Evangelista 0.

Quarters: 15-21, 36-37, 59-58, 77-76.

Fifth Game

LA SALLE 61 – Phillips M 14, Austria 13, Manuel 11, Nelle 10, Quiambao 3, Abadam 3, Phillips B 3, Estacio 2, Escandor 2, Macalalag 0, Buensalida 0, Nwankwo 0, Cortez 0.

SAN BEDA 53 – Kwekuteye 10, Tagle 9, Andrada 6, Bahio 6, Gallego 5, Cuntapay 4, Cortez 3, Cometa 3, Tagala 2, Llanera 2, Payosing 2, Jopia 1, Sanchez 0, Alfaro 0, Visser 0.

Quarters: 5-8, 17-23, 42-37, 61-53.

