NU stuns UP; La Salle stays unbeaten in FilOil

UPSET. John Lloyd Clemente lifts NU to a thrilling win over Carl Tamayo and UP.

John Lloyd Clemente and NU hack out an escape to deal the reigning UAAP champion UP its first loss in the FilOil preseason tournament

MANILA, Philippines – National University became the first team to take down reigning UAAP champion University of the Philippines, while La Salle kept its winning run going in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

John Lloyd Clemente delivered 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists as the NU Bulldogs rallied from a double-digit deficit to stun the UP Maroons, 74-72, on Sunday, August 7, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

LA Casinillo also came through with 14 points, 6 boards, 4 assists, and 3 steals to help the Bulldogs climb out of a 12-point hole, 31-43, and secure the win that put them on top of Group A at 4-0.

Mike Malonzo and Steve Nash Enriquez gave NU a four-point cushion, 73-69, but UP’s Carl Tamayo responded with a pull-up three to trim it, 73-72, with 55 seconds remaining.

A Clemente free throw with 10 ticks left padded the lead by a bucket as NU narrowly escaped after the stepback three-pointer of UP guard JD Cagulangan rimmed out at the buzzer.

Tamayo had 24 points on top of 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 assists for the Maroons, who slipped to a 5-1 record.

Like NU, La Salle grabbed the top spot in Group B at 3-0 after the Green Archers blasted Lyceum, 88-65.

Michael Phillips found no match down low and tallied 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 3 assists, while Joaqui Manuel also added 12 points and 9 boards for the Green Archers.

Mac Guadana scored a team-best 19 for the Pirates, who slipped to 3-1.

Letran stayed behind La Salle in Group B at 2-0 as the NCAA champion Knights survived the FEU Tamaraws, 72-70.

Neil Andrey Guarino, receiving a pass from Kurt Reyson, drained the go-ahead trey with 15.3 seconds left before the Knights clamped down on defense and forced Royce Alforque to step out of bounds that effectively took the fight out of the Tamaraws.

King Caralipio topscored for the Knights with 20, while Brent Paraiso added 16 points.

Xyrus Torres fired 18 points, half coming from beyond the arc, to pace the Tamaraws, who dropped to 2-3.

In other games, Cedrick Manzano powered Adamson to a bounce-back win, 85-69, over Mapua for a 4-1 slate in Group A.

Manzano pounded in a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double on top of 5 blocks, while Jerom Lastimosa chipped in 15 points.

St. Benilde, meanwhile, sent University of the East crashing back to earth with a well-earned 72-63 triumph.

Will Gozum and Miggy Corteza combined for 31 points to help the Blazers snap the Warriors’ back-to-back wins.

The Blazers climbed to 3-2, while UE absorbed its fourth loss in six games in Group A.

The Scores

First Game

ADAMSON 85 – Manzano 26, Lastimosa 15, Torres 11, Manlapaz 8, Hanapi 7, Maata 7, Erolon 3, Barasi 3, Colonia 3, V. Magbuhos 2, Calisay 0.

MAPUA 69 – Lacap 22, Agustin 14, Garcia 9, Cuenco 6, Parinas 5, Salenga 4, Igliane 3, Soriano 2, Evangelista 2, Pido 2.

Quarters: 17-22, 46-35, 60-56, 85-69.

Second Game

CSB 72 – Gozum 16, Corteza 15, Nayve 11, Pasturan 11, Cullar 8, Sangco 3, Flores 3, Marcos 2, Davis 2, Mara 1, Mosqueda 0, Dimayuga 0, Cajucom 0.

UE 63 – Pagsanjan 24, Payawal 12, N. Paranada 5, Beltran 4, K. Paranada 4, Remogat 4, Lorenzana 3, Alcantara 3, Sawat 2, Tulabut 2, Antiporda 0, Abatayo 0, Lingo-Lingo 0.

Quarters: 27-21, 44-42, 59-50, 72-63.

Third Game

NU 74 – Clemente 15, Casinillo 14, Enriquez 13, Yu 7, Malonzo 4, Palacielo 4, Manansala 4, Mahinay 4, John 4, Galinato 3, Minerva 2, Padrones 0.

UP 72 – Tamayo 24, Lucero 10, Diouf 8, Galinato 8, Abadiano 7, Fortea 6, Cagulangan 3, Torculas 3, Catapusan 2, Alarcon 1, Gonzales 0, Calimag 0, Ramos 0.

Quarters: 19-19, 43-34, 60-59, 74-72.

Fourth Game

LA SALLE 88 – M. Phillips 14, Manuel 12, Quiambao 12, B. Phillips 10, Abadam 6, Blanco 5, Nelle 5, Escandor 5, Nwankwo 5, Buensalida 2, Nonoy 2, Montecillo 0, Alao 0.

LPU 65 – Guadana 19, Barba 15, Larupay 12, Montano 6, Navarro 5, Bravo 3, Garro 3, Umali 2, Penafiel 0, Cunanan 0, Aviles 0, Omandac 0, Villegas 0, Venoya 0, Caduyac 0.

Quarters: 24-15, 46-31, 73-48, 88-65.

Fifth Game

LETRAN 72 – Caralipio 20, Paraiso 16, Tolentino 9, Reyson 8, Guarino 7, Olivario 5, Go 3, Ariar 2, Gaviola 2, Oliva 0.

FEU 70 – Torres 18, Gravera 13, Alforque 12, Tempra 8, Sandagon 6, Sleat 6, Ona 4, Guibao 3, Bagunu 0, Montemayor 0, Dulatre 0.

Quarters: 16-21, 34-33, 52-53, 72-70.

– Rappler.com