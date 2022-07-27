Tamayo dominates anew as UP stays perfect in FilOil Preseason Cup

STALWART. Carl Tamayo continues to carry the scoring load for the UP Maroons.

Gilas Pilipinas big man Carl Tamayo drops 20 points as UP cruises to a 23-point win over UE in the FilOil EcoOil Preaseason Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas standout Carl Tamayo continued to flex his dominance in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup as he powered the UP Fighting Maroons to a convincing 86-63 victory over the UE Red Warriors at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Wednesday, July 27.

After dropping 21 points in their previous outing, Tamayo came up with 20 points this time around on 7-of-15 shooting from the field, together with 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Tamayo’s fellow big men Malick Diouf and Bismark Lina also imposed their will against the much-smaller Red Warriors down low as they chipped in 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Fresh off an 11-point win over Perpetual just two days ago, UP wasted little time in breaking the game wide open as they quickly put up a double-digit edge over UE, 17-6, with 2 minutes to play in the opening period.

The Fighting Maroons never looked back the rest of the way as they even increased their lead to a whopping 29 points, 52-23, two minutes into the second half.

With the win, UP remained spotless in Group A with a 3-0 record, while UE stayed winless in two games.

Like the Fighting Maroons, the NU Bulldogs and the Letran Knights cruised past their respective opponents on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs banked on a balanced attack as they took down the Arellano Chiefs, 78-64.

Five players finished in double figures for NU, but it was veteran forward John Lloyd Clemente who topscored with 13 points on an efficient 5-of-7 clip from the field.

For the Knights, Kobe Monje led the charge with a near double-double of 16 points and 9 rebounds in their 79-66 win over the JRU Heavy Bombers.

Meanwhile, in the first game of the day, Jielo Razon delivered the game-winning triple to lift the Perpetual Altas past the EAC Generals, 66-63.

With the score knotted at 63-all, Razon, who was 0-of-8 from the field prior to hitting the game-winner, swished a cold-blooded step-back trey from near halfcourt with 0.8 seconds left to give Perpetual the victory.

Marcus Nitura paced the Altas with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Finally, the FEU Tamaraws ended their two-game losing skid with a 62-55 win against the San Sebastian Stags.

Patrick Sleat and Royce Alforque tallied 13 and 11 markers, respectively, for the Tamaraws.

The Scores

First Game

PERPETUAL 66 – Nitura 17, Barcuma 10, Egan 7, Orgo 7, Omega 6, Flores 5, Abis 5, Boral 4, Razon 3, Nunez 2, Martel 0, Ferreras 0, Cuevas 0.

EAC 63 – Robin 23, Liwag 12, Gurtiza 12, An. Doria 8, Balowa 4, Luciano 2, Umpad 2, Cosejo 0, Maguliano 0, Dominguez 0, Cosa 0.

Quarters: 13-12, 31-33, 49-52, 66-63.

Second Game

FEU 62 – Sleat 13, Alforque 11, Tempra 9, Sajonia 7, Torres 5, Gonzales 5, Sandagon 4, Bautista 4, Songcuya 2, Bagunu 2, Rosete 0, Dulatre 0, Guibao 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 55 – Escobido 13, Are 12, Sumoda 8, Una 6, Cosari 3, Garcia 3, Calahat 2, Ventura 2, Felebrico 2, Paglinawan 2, Gabat RL 2, Altamirano 0, Shanoda 0, Desoyo 0, Gabat RA 0.

Quarters: 19-1, 32-15, 43-36, 62-55

Third Game

NU 78 – Clemente 13, Malonzo 12, Enriquez 11, Casinillo 10, Minerva 10, Mahinay 9, John 9, Manansala 4, Galinato 0, Padrones 0, Tibayan 0, Ramos 0, Libang 0, Gloria 0, Crisostomo 0.

ARELLANO 64 – Flores 14, Doromal 13, Mantua 8, Mallari 7, Menina 7, Valencia 4, Lustina 4, Oftana 3, Tolentino 2, Balo 2, Talampas 0, Mamaradio 0.

Quarters: 19-14, 34-36, 53-50, 78-64

Fourth Game

LETRAN 79 – Monje 16, Javillonar 11, Yu 10, Paraiso 10, Bataller 9, Reyson 7, Sangalang 6, Caralipio 2, Tolentino 2, Ariar 2, Lantaya 2, Go 2, Guarino 0, Gaviola 0.

JRU 66 – Celis 14, Miranda 14, Dela Rosa 14, Sy 9, Arenal 4, De Leon 4, Guiab 4, Medina 2, Tan 1, Gonzales 0, Delos Santos 0, Villarin 0, Bongay 0, Abaoag 0.

Quarters: 9-13, 33-32, 60-41, 79-66

Fifth Game

UP 86 – Tamayo 20, Diouf 14, Lina 12, Cagulangan 9, Calimag 9, Abadiano 6, Fortea 5, Torculas 5, Catapusan 3, Madrigal 3, Alarcon 0, Ramos 0, Gonzales 0.

UE 63 – Sawat 14, Payawal 10, N. Paranada 9, Antiporda 7, Lorenzana 7, Pagsanjan 5, Beltran 3, P. Cruz 3, K. Paranada 3, Tomas 2, Tulabut 0, Maglupay 0, Manalang 0, Soriano 0, Pascual 0, Remogat 0.

Quarters: 20-13, 47-23, 66-42, 86-63.

– Rappler.com