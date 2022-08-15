UST outlasts San Beda in FilOil double OT thriller￼

Nic Cabañero and Kean Baclaan show the way as UST snaps its four-game skid in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup by surviving San Beda in double overtime

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers halted their four-game losing skid in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup with a huge double overtime win against the San Beda Red Lions, 96-91, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Monday, August 15.

Nic Cabañero exploded for 26 points, while rookie Kean Baclaan tallied a near triple-double of 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists for the Growling Tigers, who climbed to 2-4 in the Group B standings.

San Beda was on top by double figures, 69-59, with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter, but UST went on a massive 10-1 run to trim the Red Lions’ lead back to a whisker, 69-70, with 4:31 remaining.

It became a back-and-forth shootout between the two teams in the next few minutes, with Justine Sanchez giving the Red Lions a 78-75 lead off a triple before Cabañero knocked down his own cold-blooded trey for a 78-78 deadlock.

Cabañero, a former San Beda Red Cub, then had a chance to win the game for UST in the final play of the payoff period, but his three-pointer at the buzzer went in and out.

In the second overtime, Cabañero scored 5 of his game-high 26 points and also came up with a crucial steal on San Beda star James Kwekuteye with only 13 seconds left, which led to an open layup by Sherwin Concepcion that ultimately sealed the win for UST.

John Bahio had an all-around game of 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Sanchez and Kwekuteye scored 14 markers apiece for the Red Lions, who failed to sustain their hot momentum following a 102-77 thrashing of the Letran Knights on Sunday, August 14.

In the opening game of the day, the FEU Tamaraws captured their second straight win with a 76-42 annihilation of the JRU Heavy Bombers.

Following the victory, the Tamaraws wrapped up their campaign in Group B with a 4-3 slate and will now play the waiting game to see if they are qualified for the crossover quarterfinals.

Xyrus Torres led the way for FEU with 11 points, while Patrick Sleat added 9.

Meanwhile, the Arellano Chiefs finally picked up their first win in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after the Mapua Cardinals forfeited their second straight game due to health reasons.

According to a statement released by the league, six players of Mapua are experiencing high fever and are in isolation for non-COVID-19-related illnesses.

The Chiefs moved up to 1-4, while the Cardinals, who have one game left in their schedule, remained at the bottom of the pack with a winless 0-7 record.

Finally, in the fourth game, the LPU Pirates took down the San Sebastian Stags, 75-64, to book a spot in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup quarterfinals.

Renzo Navarro topscored for the Pirates with 13 points, while Maverick Venoya put up 12 markers, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Scores

First game

FEU 76 – Torres 11, Sleat 9, Gravera 7, Bagunu 7, Gonzales 6, Alforque 6, Ona 6, Montemayor 6, Tempra 4, Sajonia 3, Sandagon 3, Anonuevo 3, Celzo 3, Guibao 2, Dulatre 0.

JRU 42 – Dela Rosa 8, Medina 8, Miranda 6, Sy 6, Guiab 3, Famaranco 3, Celis 2, Tan 2, De Jesus 2, Amores 1, Abaoag 1, Arenal 0, Gonzales 0, Bongay 0, Villarin 0.

Quarters: 19-10, 40-19, 63-30, 76-42.

Second game – Arellano wins via forfeiture over Mapua

Third game

UST 96 – Cabanero 26, Baclaan 22, Concepcion 15, Mantua 14, Santos 8, Lazarte 5, Garing 3, Crisostomo 2, Herrera 1, M. Pangilinan 0, Escobido 0, Escoto 0.

San Beda 91 – Bahio 21, Kwekuteye 14, Sanchez 14, Cuntapay 10, Cortez 7, Andrada 7, Penuela 5, Alfaro 3, Cometa 3, Ynot 2, Visser 2, Jopia 2, Tagle 1.

Quarters: 23-11, 37-33, 56-56, 78-78, 83-83 (OT1), 96-91 (OT2).

Fourth game

LPU 75 – Navarro 13, Venoya 12, Umali 9, Villegas 8, Barba 7, Guadaña 7, Peñafiel 7, Culanay 6, Cunanan 4, Garro 2, Larupay 0, Aviles 0.

San Sebastian 64 – Janao 18, Suico 11, Gabat 7, Ventura 7, Paglinawan 7, Barroga 3, Castor 3, Cruz 3, Gabat 2, Rodriguez 2, Segovia 1, Concha 0, Radam 0.

Quarters: 19-10, 37-29, 52-53, 75-64.

