Eliminated after meltdown vs Adamson, Ateneo drubs CEU to end Filoil slump

SHOT. Kai Ballungay in action for the Ateneo Blue Eagles during the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Fresh from a stunning loss to Adamson where it blew a 27-point lead, Ateneo vents its ire on CEU to arrest its dismal 0-5 start in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo finally barged into the win column of the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after a 77-52 thrashing of Centro Escolar University at the San Juan Arena on Monday, June 5.

Ian Espinosa came off the bench and provided a team-high 12 points as the Blue Eagles arrested their dismal start in the tournament that saw them drop their first five games.

Ateneo, though, still bowed out of contention after a stunning 61-60 loss to Adamson on Sunday – a defeat where the Blue Eagles blew a 27-point lead before Soaring Falcons guard Matthew Montebon hit the game-winning trey.

Fresh from that heartbreaking loss, the Blue Eagles vented their ire on the Scorpions as they raced to a commanding 41-18 halftime lead and coasted the rest of the way.

Sean Quitevis flirted with a double-double in the win with 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists, Kai Ballungay added 10 points, and Jason Credo chipped in 9 points and 5 rebounds.

“It is an experimental period, a developmental period, and we need a lot of it,” said Blue Eagles coach Tab Baldwin. “We’re trying to understand adjustments and adaptations that we need in our roster and it is an ongoing process.”

Daniel Marcelo put up 15 points for CEU, which dropped to 1-8 for the second-to-last spot in the 10-team UAAP bracket.

NU also earned a blowout win after a 142-69 demolition of FAITH Colleges as the Bulldogs remained at second place in the UAAP bracket with a 6-2 record.

Renzo Abiera and John Lloyd Clemente delivered 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead seven NU scorers in double figures in the victory that marked the third straight for the Bulldogs.

The Bravehearts, led by the 18-point, 10-assist effort of Adam Fernado, stayed winless in seven games.

Over in the NCAA bracket, second-running Letran improved to 6-2 following a 70-67 escape against Mapua behind a near-triple-double performance from Kurt Reyson.

Reyson bucked a poor shooting game that saw him go 3-of-15 from the field as he turned in 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Knights’ second consecutive triumph.

St. Benilde, meanwhile, forged a tie at third place with Lyceum in the NCAA bracket after claiming an 84-78 win over the Pirates.

Miggy Corteza powered the Blazers with 23 points. – Rappler.com