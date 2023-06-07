FilOil: Ateneo, Adamson drub respective foes for back-to-back wins

STEPPING UP. Ateneo's Joseph Obasa tries to stand his ground against a UE defender.

Big men Kai Ballungay and Joseph Obasa show the way as Ateneo captures its second straight win after dropping its first five assignments

MANILA, Philippines – After dropping their first five assignments, the Ateneo Blue Eagles have now won two in a row in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after dominating the UE Red Warriors, 73-56, on Wednesday, June 7.

Kai Ballungay topscored for Ateneo with 15 points on an efficient 6-of-8 clip from the field, while his fellow big man Joseph Obasa delivered a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Josh Lazaro added 9 points, while Sean Quitevis had an all-around performance of 6 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals for the already eliminated Blue Eagles.

Coming off a tight first half, where UE only trailed by a single possession, 35-37, Ateneo flipped the switch in the third quarter and outscored the Red Warriors, 24-7, for a comfortable 61-42 cushion.

The Blue Eagles continued to pounce on the Red Warriors in the final frame, even stretching their lead to as many as 22 points, 71-49, with 3:46 left to play.

“We’re happy with the win. There’s nothing magical about adjustments at halftime,” said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin. “When your team doesn’t do things in the first half, that stuff impacts the game. We just came out in the third quarter and rebounded the ball better.”

Noy Remogat once again led UE in the scoring department with 13 points, while Abdul Sawat chipped in 10.

The loss also put the Red Warriors out of playoff contention at 3-5.

Like Ateneo, the Adamson Soaring Falcons breezed past the FAITH Colleges Bravehearts for their second straight win, 108-63.

Five players scored in double figures for Adamson, with Didat Hanapi pouring in a team-high 12 points.

Cedrick Manzano and Matthew Montebon had 11 points each, while Ray Allen Torres and John Arthur Calisay contributed 10 apiece for the Soaring Falcons, who improved to 5-4.

Adam Eric Fernado paced the winless Bravehearts with 15 points.

EAC, JRU hold off separate NCAA foes

In the curtain-raiser, the EAC Generals emerged victorious against the Perpetual Help Altas, 79-71.

John Paul Maguilano stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks to propel the also-ran EAC to the victory.

Jaerico Nunez and Arthur Roque, meanwhile, came up with 12 points apiece for Perpetual.

Finally, the JRU Heavy Bombers took advantage of the undermanned San Beda Red Lions to extend their winning streak to three games, 80-72, for a 4-4 slate.

Shawn Argente showed the way for JRU with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while Ry dela Rosa and Patrick Ramos put up 14 and 10 markers, respectively.

The Heavy Bombers survived a sensational outing by Bryan Sajonia, who exploded for 24 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks for the eliminated San Beda, which only had 7 players in its lineup.

The Scores

First Game

EAC 79 – Maguilano 22, Cosa 14, Luciano 14, Robin 14, Ednilag 9, Cosejo 9, Gurtiza 4, Bacud 1, Balowa 0, Dominguez 0, Umpad 0, Ochavo 0.

Perpetual 71 – Nunez 14, Roque 14, Ferreras 10, Nitura 9, Pagaran 8, Cuevas 5, Razon 4, Ramirez 3, Boral 3, Orgo 1, Sevilla 0, Barcuma 0, Gelsano 0, Cauguiran 0.

Quarters: 22-22, 47-40, 65-53, 79-71.

Second Game

Adamson 108 – Hanapi 12, Manzano 11, Montebon 11, Torres 10, Calisay 10, Anabo 9, Ramos 8, Sicat 8, Cañete 7, Ignacio 6, Erolon 6, Colonia 4, Fuentebella 4, Barasi 2, Magbuhos 0.

FAITH 63 – Fernado 15, Dimawala 13, Narvaez 13, Villamor 9, Amparo 5, Laylo 3, Millares 3, Llamado 2, De Castro 0, Manipol 0.

Quarters: 23-21, 51-36, 80-51, 108-63.

Third Game

JRU 80 – Argente 18, Dela Rosa 14, Ramos 10, De Leon 8, Guiab 6, Medina 6, Mosqueda 4, Pabico 4, Sy 3, Arenal 3, Sarmiento 2, Bongay 2, Barrera 0, De Jesus 0, Raymundo 0.

San Beda 72 – Sajonia 24, Etulle 16, Alloso 15, Tagala 11, Jalbuena 6, Teruel 0, Dimaculangan 0.

Quarters: 18-17, 40-34, 65-53, 80-72.

Fourth Game

Ateneo 73 – Ballungay 15, Obasa 14, Lazaro 9, Quitevis 6, Gomez 6, Credo 5, Tuano 5, Nieto 4, Espinosa 3, Padrigao 3, Chiu 2, Ong 1.

UE 56 – Remogat 13, Sawat 10, Alcantara 8, Rosete 8, Lingo-Lingo 6, Dumont-Cruz J. 5, Gilbuena 3, Galang 3, Langit 0, Maxie 0, Maglupay 0, Tomas 0, Maga 0, Robles 0, Dumont-Cruz H. 0.

Quarters: 17-15, 37-35, 61-42, 73-56.

– Rappler.com