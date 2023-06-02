FilOil: FEU notches 3rd straight win, keeps undermanned Ateneo winless in 4 games 

Xyrus Torres comes up big in the fourth quarter as FEU adds to Ateneo’s woes in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws extended their winning streak to three games and kept the Ateneo Blue Eagles winless in four outings in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup following a 60-54 victory on Friday, June 2.

Xyrus Torres led the charge for the Tamaraws with 14 points built on four treys, while Cholo Anonuevo came up with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

After a tight first quarter where FEU only led by a single point, 16-15, the Tamaraws turned on the jets in the second period and created a 10-point separation over the Blue Eagles, 30-20, off two free throws by Anonuevo with 2:14 to play in the first half.

The undermanned Blue Eagles, who played without key players Forthsky Padrigao and Mason Amos, came out firing from the halftime break and opened the third salvo with a 12-0 run for a 35-30 cushion, before the Tamaraws managed to regain the lead heading into the payoff period, 45-42.

It was all FEU from that point on as Ateneo had no answers for Torres, who took over and uncorked three of his four long bombs in the fourth quarter alone.

Kai Ballungay was the only player to reach double-digit scoring for the Blue Eagles with 13 points, to go along with 9 rebounds.

Letran, NU post contrasting wins

In the opening game of the day, the Letran Knights hacked out a thrilling 68-66 escape against the EAC Generals.

With the game tied at 66-all with only 4.9 seconds remaining, Letran’s Kevin Santos delivered the game-winning putback layup off a miss by Kurt Reyson to beat the buzzer.

Paolo Javillonar powered the Knights with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Nicko Fajardo and Reyson added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Prior to hitting the game-winner, Santos was 0-of-5 from the field and finished with only 2 points and 6 rebounds.

Nat Cosejo paced the Generals with 22 points, while Jan Carl Luciano tallied 10 markers and 8 boards.

Unlike the Knights, the NU Bulldogs hardly broke a sweat and made quick work of the CEU Scorpions in the second game, 105-60.

Kean Baclaan and John Lloyd Clemente dropped 16 points each for the Bulldogs in the 45-point thrashing, while Kenshin Padrones contributed 10.

The Bulldogs shot an efficient 39-of-74 clip from the field, including 25-of-41 from two-point area, while holding the Scorpions to a lowly 22-of-63 shooting.

Mark Anthony Anagbogu was the lone bright spot for the Scorpions with 16 markers.

Finally, the LPU Pirates banked on a well-balanced attack to take down the San Beda Red Lions in the third affair, 87-79.

Four players scored in double figures for the Pirates, who even led the Red Lions by as many as 18 points at one juncture of the ball game.

John Barba put up 22 points, Enoch Valdez had 15, while Gyle Patrick Montaño and Jearolan Omandac chipped in 13 and 10, respectively.

Bryan Sajonia topscored for the Red Lions in the losing effort with 19.

The Scores

First Game

Letran 68 – Javillonar 15, Fajardo 13, Reyson 12, Cuajao 10, Bojorcelo 4, Go 4, Tolentino 2, Ariar 2, Alarcon 2, Santos 2, Morales 2, Nunag 0.

EAC 66 – Cosejo 22, Luciano 10, Maguilano 9, Robin 7, Gurtiza 5, Cosa 5, Balowa 4, Ochavo 3, Angeles 1, Dominguez 0, Bacud 0, Umpad 0.

Quarters: 15-17, 25-34, 41-49, 68-66.

Second Game

NU 105 – Baclaan 16, Clemente 16, Padrones 10, Figueroa 9, Gulapa 9, Enriquez 9, Malonzo 9, Manansala 8, Abiera 6, Palacielo 4, Lim 3, Yu 3, John 2, Parks 1.

CEU 60 – Anagbogu 16, Ferrer 7, Santos 6, Tolentino 6, Puray 5, Javier 4, Reyes 4, Balogun 4, Malicana 4, Cabotaje 2, Peñano 2, Diaz 0, Dela Cruz 0, Bernabe 0, Borromeo 0.

Quarters: 26-17, 48-30, 77-43, 105-60.

Third Game

LPU 87 – Barba 22, Valdez 15, Montaño 13, Omandac 10, Cunanan 9, Aviles 6, Alattica 5, Umali 4, Villegas 2, Peñafiel 1, Caduyac 0, Garro 0, Versoza 0.

San Beda 79 – Sajonia 19, Payosing 12, Tagle 10, Andrada 9, Cortez 8, Visser 6, Dimaculangan 5, Etulle 4, Royo 3, Puno 3, Tagala 0, Teruel 0.

Quarters: 22-13, 36-34, 71-58, 87-79.

Fourth Game

FEU 60 – Torres 14, Anonuevo 12, Montemayor 8, Sleat 7, Pasaol 6, Ona 6, Bagunu 4, Songcuya 3, Macapagal 0, Faty 0, Buenaventura 0.

Ateneo 54 – Ballungay 13, Obasa 8, Credo 6, Bongo 6, Quitevis 5, Espinosa 5, Lazaro 4, Chiu 4, Nieto 3, Garcia 0, Brown 0.

Quarters: 16-15, 30-23, 45-42, 60-54.

