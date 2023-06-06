FilOil: 9-man UP downs gutsy St. Clare; JRU, Baste outgun foes

NEW KID. UP center Sean Alter at the 2023 FilOil Preseason Cup

6-foot-8 Fil-Am big man Sean Alter, just four days fresh off arriving from the US, helps tow undermanned UP to the 2023 FilOil Preseason Cup quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – The shorthanded UP Fighting Maroons gutted a 67-61 win over the feisty St. Clare Saints as the 2023 FilOil Preseason Cup continued in San Juan on Tuesday, June 6.

Guard Reyland Torres spearheaded the nine-man rotation’s efforts with 16 points off the bench on 7-of-12 shooting, while debuting big man Sean Alter impressed with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting with 7 rebounds in just 18 minutes.

Alter, who just arrived to the Philippines four days ago, was immediately thrust to heavy action for the 6-2 Maroons, who fought on to clinch a quarterfinals berth without the likes of Malick Diouf, CJ Cansino, and Francis Lopez.

“I’m still adjusting, but I feel like I’ve really hit the ground running,” said Alter, the 6-foot-8 prized Fil-Am recruit.

Megan Galang paced St. Clare’s descent to a 4-4 record with 14 points as anchor Babacar Ndong tallied 8 points and 13 boards.

Meanwhile, the also-ran JRU Heavy Bombers fired on all cylinders to eliminate the Mapua Cardinals in a high-scoring affair, 93-84.

Joshua Guiab sparked the bench mob with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go with 9 rebounds and 3 assists as JRU rose to a 3-4 slate. Mapua, on the other hand, sunk to 5-4.

Four other Heavy Bombers breached double-digit scoring, led by 15 points from Shawn Argente.

College veterans Adrian Nocum and Clint Escamis led the losing effort with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Finally, the San Sebastian Stags escaped with a 68-66 win over the EAC Generals in a battle of eliminated teams.

Reggz Gabat led four Baste players in double figures with 17 points as Rommel Calahat stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, 12 boards, 5 assists, 4 blocks, and a steal for the 3-5 Stags.

JP Maguilano and Ralph Robin each scored 15 as EAC slipped to a 2-6 record. – Rappler.com