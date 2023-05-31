La Salle survives St. Clare challenge, sweeps FilOil group phase

Mark Nonoy, Kevin Quiambao, and Jonnel Policarpio take charge as unbeaten La Salle fends off St. Clare’s upset bid

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle stood as the only unbeaten team, but not after a surprisingly tough challenge from St. Clare.

The Green Archers outlasted the Saints, 83-74, to complete a 9-0 sweep of the group phase of the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday, May 31, in San Juan.

Mark Nonoy led La Salle with 22 points as Jonnel Policarpio also came through the clutch, scoring 5 of his 9 points in a pivotal run in the closing minutes.

With the game still tied at 62 in the final quarter, the Green Archers uncorked 8 unanswered points for a 70-62 lead with under six minutes to go.

But the Saints threatened again, trimming their deficit to just a bucket, 72-74, with 2:34 remaining before Policarpio fired 5 straight points in La Salle’s 9-2 finishing kick.

“They made the right stops in the end. St. Clare gave us a good fight, but thankfully, they played together in the end,” said La Salle coach Topex Robinson, who got ejected at the 3:11 mark of the third period after getting slapped with a second technical foul.

Kevin Quiambao added 17 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds for the Archers, who pushed the Saints down to third at 4-2 in Group II.

“For us, we always try to be the best version of ourselves. Winning is gonna be the byproduct of what we’re doing,” said Robinson as the Archers now await the start of the next round on June 16.

Megan Galang paced St. Clare with 17 points, 15 coming from beyond the arc.

FEU spoils Lastimosa return

Far Eastern University spoiled Jerom Lastimosa’s return to Adamson in the preseason tournament with a 77-63 victory.

Cholo Anonuevo showed the way with an all-around game of 21 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals for FEU.

Janrey Pasaol also delivered 16 points, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 rebounds in the Tamaraws’ charge to a 3-3 standing in Group II.

“We’ve been struggling for several games, so we discussed how we should all be accountable,” said FEU coach Denok Miranda.

Lastimosa, playing for the Falcons for the first time since winning a gold medal with Gilas Pilipinas in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, finished with a team-high 12 points.

The Adamson star towed his squad to a 22-18 lead midway through the second quarter before Anonuevo scored 4 points in a 12-1 run that pushed FEU ahead, 30-23, before halftime.

It was Anonuevo who again answered the call when Adamson last threatened at 47-50 late in the third quarter, with his trey igniting an 8-0 rush that reestablished a 58-47 Tamaraw advantage.

That double-digit margin would stand strong en route to the Tamaraws’ third win in the last four games, while the Falcons slipped to 3-4.

Lyceum, San Beda up

Lyceum kept pace in the Group I quarterfinal race after routing Emilio Aguinaldo College by 34 points, 102-78.

Red-hot Jae Omandac fired 31 points built on nine triples on top of 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals to power the Pirates to their fourth consecutive victory and fifth overall in seven games.

Enoch Valdez contributed 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals as the Pirates kept a share of the second spot at 5-2.

San Beda, meanwhile, piled onto the misery of winless Arellano University, 78-65.

Bryan Sajonia posted 17 points and 6 rebounds, Richi Calimag added 14 points as the Red Lions roared back into the win column at 3-4.

The 2-4 EAC had 11 points from Brianne Angeles, while the 0-7 Arellano got 14 points and 6 rebounds from Jade Talampas.

The scores

First Game

Lyceum 102 – Omandac 31, Valdez 11, Villegas 11, Barba 11, Penafiel 9, Montano 8, Cunanan 7, Umali 6, Moralejo 4, Versoza 2, Aviles 2, Caduyac 0, Garro 0, Daileg 0.

EAC 78 – Angeles 11, Gurtiza 10, Maguliano 10, Cosejo 9, Cosa 8, Luciano 5, Robin 5, Balowa 5, Ochavo 4, Villaflor 4, Tolentino 3, Dominguez 2, Umpad 2, Doria 0, Ednilag 0.

Quarters: 20-16, 53-42, 87-56, 102-78.

Second Game

FEU 77 – Anonuevo 21, Pasaol 16, Felipe 10, Sleat 7, Bagunu 6, Faty 4, Torres 4, Macapagal 4, Ona 4, Buenaventura 1, Montemayor 0, Songcuya 0.

Adamson 63 – Lastimosa 12, Manzano 10, Barasi 6, Ramos 6, Erolon 6, Montebon 5, Hanapi 5, Colonia 4, Magbuhos 3, Canete 3, Calisay 2, Ignacio 1, Fuentebella 0, Anabo 0 Sicat 0.

Quarters: 12-15, 36-34, 58-51, 77-63.

Third Game

San Beda 78 – Sajonia 17, Calimag 14, Payosing 11, Royo 11, Alloso 7, Tagle 6, Etulle 6, Tagala 4, Visser 2, Teruel 0, Dimaculangan 0.

Arellano 65 – Talampas 14, Valencia 11, Bagay 9, Abastillas 8, Sunga 8, Mallari 4, Villarente 4, Oftana 3, Camay 2, Rosalin 2, Domingo 0, Anama 0, Dela Cruz 0.

Quarters: 18-18, 40-34, 52-51, 78-65.

Fourth Game

La Salle 83 – Nonoy 22, Quiambao 17, David 9, Policarpio 9, M Phillips 7, Abadam 6, Cortez 4, Escandor 2, Gollena 2, Nwankwo 2, Manuel 2, Austria 1, Estacio 0, B Phillips 0.

St. Clare 74 – Galang 17, Sual 13, Acosta 12, Estacio 10, Kane 10, Ndong 7, Tapenio 3, Victoriano 2, Decano 0, Angeles 0.

Quarters: 18-20, 40-38, 57-57, 83-74.

