FilOil: La Salle pounds ice-cold rival Ateneo, keeps Eagles winless

The La Salle Green Archers stay undefeated in eight FilOil preseason games, locking down winless rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles to a frigid 22% shooting clip

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers stayed head and shoulders above the rest of the field in the 2023 FilOil Preaseason Cup, stifling archrivals Ateneo Blue Eagles, 72-59, for their eighth straight win on Sunday, May 28.

Senior playmaker Evan Nelle led the balanced attack with 12 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds in 21 minutes, while Mark Nonoy, Joshua David, and Kevin Quiambao all scored 11.

High-flying forward Michael Phillips made the most of his 20-minute run as well with a 10-point, 10-board double-double.

At the other end, Kai Ballungay paced Ateneo’s forgettable drop to a 0-3 record with a game-high 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Ian Espinosa added 9 points off the bench as Jason Credo limped to a 7-point finish on a 3-of-12 clip.

The Blue Eagles, who only shot 22% for the game, found little to no fire from the rest of their starting lineup, as Sean Quitevis, Forthsky Padrigao, and new foreign student-athlete (FSA) Joseph Obasa combined for just 12 points on a horrid 3-of-24 clip.

Meanwhile, the Lyceum Pirates stayed sharp in their rise to a 4-2 record by edging three-time defending NCAA champion Letran Knights, 66-59.

John Barba and Gyle Patrick Montano led the scoring charge with 16 and 13 points, respectively, while bruiser Shawn Umali tallied an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double off the bench.

Collegiate journeyman Deo Cuajao was the lone bright spot in Letran’s slide to a 4-2 slate with a game-high 25 points, as usual gunners Kobe Monje and Kurt Reyson combined for just 11 points on 3-of-23 shooting.

UE, Mapua turn back CEU, San Sebastian

In the other games of the day, the UE Red Warriors turned back the rallying CEU Scorpions for a 67-59 finish.

FSA Delveion Jackson stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 13 rebounds, 6 blocks, 3 steals, and 3 assists as UE rose to a 3-4 record. Noy Remogat, meanwhile, salvaged a 2-of-13 shooting day with a 10-of-11 clip from the line for 15 points.

Franz Diaz paced CEU’s slide to a 1-5 slate with 14 points, while Dave Bernabe scored 12.

Finally, the Mapua Cardinals kept rolling ahead to a 5-2 record as they downed the San Sebastian Stags, 71-61.

Kobe Dalisay and Warren Bonifacio conspired on offense to finish with 17 and 12 points, respectively, while Adrian Nocum sparked the bench mob with 10 points.

Alex Desoyo was the lone double-digit scorer in San Sebastian’s descent to a 2-5 slate with 15 points, as fellow veteran Rommel Calahat added 9 points and 12 boards.

The Scores

First Game

UE 67 – Jackson 16, Remogat 15, Maga 11, Lingo-Lingo 9, Rosete 7, Gilbuena 5, Maglupay 3, Robles 1, Cabero 0, Tomas 0, Maxie 0, Fong 0, Langit 0.

CEU 59 – Diaz 14, Bernabe 12, Borromeo 8, Joson 6, Penano 5, Anagbogu 3, Darbin 3, Balogun 2, Cabotaje 2, Santos 2, Reyes 2, Tolentino 0, Malicana 0, Dela Cruz 0.

Quarters: 14-21, 34-34, 48-46, 67-59.

Second Game

Mapua 71 – Dalisay 17, Bonifacio 12, Nocum 10, Igliane 8, Soriano 8, Escamis 7, Hernandez 3, Agustin 2, Rivera 2, Sabsalon 2, Agemenyi 0.

San Sebastian 61 – Desoyo 15, Calahat 9, Re. Gabat 8, Are 8, Shanoda 7, Escobido 4, Paglinawan 4, Una 2, Felebrico 2, Pascual 2, Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 17-17, 34-37, 56-49, 71-61.

Third Game

Lyceum 66 – Barba 16, Montano 13, Umali 11, Valdez 8, Aviles 5, Fuentes 5, Penafiel 3, Cunanan 2, Villegas 2, Alattica 1, Omandac 0.

Letran 59 – Cuajao 25, Reyson 8, Santos 6, Guarino 5, Alarcon 4, Ariar 4, Monje 3, Go 2, Brillantes 2, Nunag 0, Fajardo 0, Tolentino 0, Laquindanum 0.

Quarters: 18-19, 39-37, 57-45, 66-59.

Fourth Game

La Salle 72 – Nelle 12, Quiambao 11, David 11, Nonoy 11, M Phillips 10, Policarpio 5, Gollena 4, Escandor 3, Abadam 2, Manuel 2, B Phillips 1, Nwankwo 0, Melencio 0, Cortez 0.

Ateneo 59 – Ballungay 18, Espinosa 9, Credo 7, Obasa 5, Brown 5, Padrigao 4, Quitevis 3, Amos 3, Chiu 3, Nwabude 2, Lazaro 0, Bongo 0, Nieto 0, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 14-15, 32-28, 55-41, 72-59.

