NU stuns CSB with 16-0 OT run to nab FilOil semis; Letran, FEU down regional foes

RISING STAR. NU forward Jake Figueroa handles the ball against the CSB defense at the 2023 FilOil Preseason Cup.

NU pulls off a 16-0 overtime masterclass to shock CSB out of FilOil Preseason Cup contention as Letran and FEU, respectively, handle debuting Guang Ming College and Jose Maria College Foundation

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs pulled off a defensive masterclass to reach the 2023 FilOil Preseason Cup semifinals, blanking the CSB Blazers with a 16-0 overtime surge for an 88-72 win on Wednesday, June 14.

Rising star forward Jake Figueroa was the star of the show with 16 points off the bench, 8 coming from his game-tying triple at the end of regulation and the rest of overtime, to go with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Steve Nash Enriquez led scorers with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting and a perfect 4-of-4 from three, while big man Omar John added 16 points, 7 boards, and 3 blocks.

Felipe Marasigan led CSB’s sorry loss with 12 points, while Migs Oczon scored 11 with 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Letran Knights took Game 1 of their best-of-three play-in series against the debuting Guang Ming College Flying Dragons, 85-73, thanks to Kurt Reyson’s stat sheet-stuffing 19-point, 7-rebound, 6-assist, 3-steal line.

Kobe Monje added 18 points in the win against the Luzon qualifier champions from Malate, Manila, while Kevin Santos delivered a big man masterpiece off 13 points, 7 boards, and 6 blocks off the bench.

Foreign student-athlete Dikachi Ududo showed off in the loss with 24 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 rejection as Joshua Jamias added 13 points.

Lastly, the FEU Tamaraws pummeled VisMin top team Jose Maria College Kings, 96-65, off a balanced attack topped by gunner Xyrus Torres’ 20 points in just a 15-minute spurt.

Royce Alforque backstopped his backcourtmate with 14 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds in just 20 minutes, while Chiolo Anonuevo only needed 16 minutes to scatter 6 points, 8 boards, 5 dimes, 2 steals, and a block.

Christer Catarong paced the Davao-based ballers in the loss with 17 points and 9 rebounds as Arvie Jay Poyos tallied 15 points, 8 assists, and 5 boards. – Rappler.com