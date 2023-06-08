FilOil: UP, Ateneo post convincing wins to keep streaks going

TAKE OVER. UP's Sean Alter and Harold Alarcon each drop double-digit numbers.

UAAP rivals UP and Ateneo extend further their winning streaks with double-digit wins over UE and FAITH

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP rivals UP Fighting Maroons and Ateneo Blue Eagles kept their winning streaks alive in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after cruising past their respective foes on Thursday, June 8.

In a battle of two UAAP teams, the Fighting Maroons handed the UE Red Warriors a 22-point beatdown, 103-81, to notch their fourth straight win for a second-best 7-2 record in Group II.

Harold Alarcon led UP’s balanced charge with 17 points, while Francis Lopez poured in 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

CJ Cansino scored 14 points built on four long bombs, while Sean Alter and Reyland Torres added 11 markers apiece.

After trailing by a point, 68-69, just 45 seconds into the fourth quarter, the Fighting Maroons suddenly shifted into high gear and went on a blazing 17-2 tear to lead by 14, 85-71, with 4:19 remaining.

Cansino knocked down two of his four three-pointers during that decisive run, while Alarcon, Lopez, and Alter combined for 11 points.

With UE still knocking on UP’s doors with under three minutes to play, 81-92, JD Cagulangan sank a cold-blooded triple to put the Fighting Maroons’ lead back to 14, 95-81, and crush any hopes of a Red Warriors comeback.

UP overcame a gutsy performance by UE’s high-scoring guard Noy Remogat, who sizzled for 30 points on 5-of-11 clip from long distance, along with 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, the Blue Eagles pushed their winning streak to three games with a 92-53 annihilation of the winless FAITH Bravehearts.

Big men Kai Ballungay and Joseph Obasa, who showed the way for the Blue Eagles in their 73-56 rout of the Red Warriors just a day earlier, picked up where they left off and propelled Ateneo once again to the double-digit triumph.

Ballungay connected on 10 of his 13 attempts to wind up with a game-high 22 points, while Obasa flirted with a double-double of 13 points and 9 rebounds.

Lebron Nieto and Ian Espinosa, meanwhile, tallied identical stat lines of 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Blue Eagles, who improved to 3-5 but had bowed out of contention after a 0-5 start to the tournament.

Adam Eric Fernado and Lloyd Aldrin Dimawala paced the Bravehearts with 11 markers each.

Finally, the San Sebastian Golden Stags took down the Arellano Chiefs for their second straight victory, 85-78.

Alex Desoyo dropped 21 points for San Sebastian, while Raymart Escobido contributed 15.

On the other side, Jade Talampas paced Arellano with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Scores

First Game

San Sebastian 85 – Desoyo 21, Escobido 15, Gabat 12, Felebrico 9, Suico 7, Aguilar 6, Castor 4, Shanoda 2, Barroga 2, Concha 2, Velasco 2, Paglinawan 0, Pascual 0.

Arellano 78 – Talampas 20, Sunga 14, Camay 13, Bagay 8, Abastillas 7, Valencia 3, Rosalin 2, Dela Cruz 1, Domingo 0, Villarente 0, Anama 0, Antonio 9, Oftana 0.

Quarters: 20-16, 41-37, 65-56, 85-78.

Second Game

Ateneo 92 – Ballungay 22, Obasa 13, Nieto 11, Espinosa 11, Tuano 8, Chiu 8, Lazaro 6, Quitevis 5, Ong 5, Credo 3, Gomez 0, Padrigao 0.

FAITH 53 – Fernado 11, Dimawala 11, Tan 10, Torrato 7, Narvaez 5, De Castro 3, Llmado 2, Amparo 2, Millares 2.

Quarters: 24-13, 42-21, 67-34, 92-53.

Third Game

UP 103 – Alarcon 17, Lopez 15, Cansino 14, Alter 11, Torres 11, Cagulangan 9, Briones 9, Pablo 4, Felicilda 4, Belmonte 4, Gagate 3, Abadiano 2.

UE 81 – Remogat 30, Jackson 18, Dumont-Cruz J. 11, Gilbuena 9, Rosete 4, Lingo-Lingo 3, Langit 2, Maga 2, Robles 2, Maxie 0, Maglupay 0, Tomas 0, Galang 0, Palaroan 0.

Quarters: 19-18, 47-40, 68-66, 103-81.

– Rappler.com