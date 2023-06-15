UP advances to FilOil semis; Letran, FEU punch quarters tickets

UP overpowers LPU to join NU in the semifinals, while Letran and FEU forge a quarterfinal clash with La Salle and Perpetual, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons became the second team to advance to the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup semifinals following an 86-66 romp of the LPU Pirates in their quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, June 15.

Harold Alarcon took care of business for the Fighting Maroons – who joined the NU Bulldogs in the Final Four – with a team-high 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, where UP only led by 4, 21-17, the Fighting Maroons pulled away late in the second period and took a 43-31 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

UP simply proved too much for LPU the rest of the way as the powerhouse Fighting Maroons even widened the gap further to as many as 26 points, 72-46, early in the final frame.

UAAP Season 84 Finals MVP Malick Diouf racked up a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, while UP’s team captain CJ Cansino also scored in double figures with 10.

LPU’s main guy Enoch Valdez led his team with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, the Letran Knights and the FEU Tamaraws both punched their tickets to the quarterfinals despite coming up with contrasting results in their play-in games on Thursday.

The Knights fell to the Guang Ming College Flying Dragons in the second game of their play-in matchup, 84-79, but due to a higher aggregate score, Letran still managed to barge into the next round.

Letran defeated Guang Ming College in Game 1, 85-73, on Wednesday.

The Tamaraws, meanwhile, followed up their 96-65 Game 1 thrashing of the Jose Maria College Kings with another double-digit triumph in Game 2, 90-80.

FEU goes up against the Perpetual Help Altas, while Letran collides with the La Salle Green Archers in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16.

The Scores

First Game

GMC 84 – Ududo 19, Dumalagan 18, Cabilla 13, Jamias 13, Lozada 5, Lactaotao 5, Villegas 4, Pujeda 3, Pecolera 2, Ihebem 2.

Letran 79 – Galoy 23, Javillonar 19, Cuajao 10, Santos 8, Bautista 6, Bojorcelo 4, Fajardo 3, Montecillo 3, Nunag 2, Tolentino 1, Brillantes 0, Guarino 0, Monje 0, Ariar 0, Go 0, Casia 0.

Quarters: 16-23, 45-37, 71-52, 84-79.

Second Game

FEU 90 – Torres 19, Faty 16, Anonuevo 14, Sleat 12, Pasaol 7, Montemayor 7, Bagunu 6, Tempra 5, Alforque 2, Guibao 2, Macapagal 0, Songcuya 0, Ona 0, Felipe 0.

JMC 80 – Catarong 24, Poyos 13, Quiamco 11, Mendiola 9, Gaslang 8, Morado 5, Montaña 4, Gementiza 2, Torejas 2, Olivar 2, Thompson 0, Bularon 0, Yorac 0.

Quarters: 17-21, 38-37, 65-54, 90-80.

Third Game

UP 86 – Alarcon 20, Diouf 15, Cansino 10, Belmonte 8, Lopez 7, Cagulangan 7, Gagate 5, Briones 5, Abadiano 4, Torculas 4, Felicilda 1, Torres 0, Pablo 0.

LPU 66 – Valdez 12, Barba 10, Omandac 8, Cunanan 8, Guadaña 8, Montaño 5, Peñafiel 5, Aviles 4, Villegas 2, Fuentes 2, Umali 2, Moralejo 0, Versoza 0.

Quarters: 21-17, 43-31, 70-46, 86-66.

– Rappler.com