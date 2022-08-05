Lucero drops 22 as UP rips EAC for 5th straight FilOil win

HOT RUN. Zav Lucero and the UP Maroons continue to flash their champion form.

Playing in only his second game in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, Zav Lucero tallies 22 points and 8 rebounds in just 25 minutes for the unbeaten UP Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons kept their unbeaten run in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup going with an 83-57 demolition of the EAC Generals at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Friday, August 5.

Playing in only his second FilOil Preseason game, UAAP Season 84 Mythical Five member Zav Lucero reminded everyone why he is one of the top big men in the collegiate ranks as he paced the Fighting Maroons with 22 points and 8 rebounds in just 25 minutes of action.

One-and-done Fil-Am forward Henry Galinato added 12 points in 13 minutes of play, while Gilas Pilipinas standout Carl Tamayo had 11 markers for the Fighting Maroons, who remained on top of the standings with a 5-0 record.

With the Generals trailing by just 3 points, 25-28, midway through the second quarter, the Fighting Maroons, who are coming off a 56-point rout of the CSB Blazers, uncorked a furious 8-0 blast to create separation over EAC, 36-25, with exactly two minutes to play in the first half.

It was all UP from that point on as it quickly increased its 10-point halftime lead to a comfortable 17-point cushion, 47-30, just three minutes into the third frame.

Nat Cosejo was the lone player to finish in double figures for the Generals with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Just like the Fighting Maroons, the NU Bulldogs stayed perfect in the tournament after taking down the erstwhile unbeaten Adamson Soaring Falcons, 63-57.

Steve Nash Enriquez showed the way for the Bulldogs with 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals, while John Lloyd Clemente and Leobert Andrew Casinillo chipped in 10 points apiece.

On the other side, Jerom Lastimosa took on the scoring cudgels for the Soaring Falcons with 23 points on an efficient 10-of-15 clip from the field.

Prior to NU’s tough six-point win against Adamson, the San Sebastian Stags also grinded out a hard-earned 79-73 win over the winless San Beda Red Lions in the third game.

The Stags rode on the hot hands of Rafael Are and Romel Calahat, who dropped 21 and 17 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, James Kwekuteye topscored anew for the struggling Red Lions with 17 points.

In the second game, CSB bounced back from its embarrassing 56-point loss to UP with a 91-78 beatdown of the Perpetual Altas.

Robi Nayve went off for 26 points on 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, together with 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Finally, the UE Red Warriors secured its second straight win after outlasting the Mapua Cardinals in the opening game of the day, 75-64.

Calvin Payawal led the Red Warriors with 16 points, while Abdul Sawat and Onzo Lorenzana scored 12 points each.

The Scores

First Game

UE 75 – Payawal 16, Sawat 12, Lorenzana 12, Pagsanjan 8, Beltran 6, N. Paranada 6, Remogat 6, K. Paranada 4, Antiporda 3, Tulabut 2, Abatayo 0, Guevarra 0, Soriano 0, Maglupay 0.

MAPUA 64 – Cudiamat 16, Salenga 13, Parinas 11, Mercado 7, Cuenco 5, Soriano 4, Igliane 4, Tailan 4, Evangelista 0.

Quarters: 23-19, 48-35, 58-55, 75-64.

Second Game

CSB 91 – Nayve 26, Cortez 18, Sangco 10, Marcos 7, Pasturan 7, Mosqueda 7, Davis 6, Mara 5, Cullar 3, Cajucom 2, Gozum 0, Jarque 0, Serrano 0, Dimayuga 0, Sumabat 0, Vanguardia 0.

PERPETUAL 78 – Ferreras 27, Nitura 16, Razon 11, Egan 9, Boral 7, Martel 6, Omega 2, Nunez 0, Barcuma 0, Cauguiran 0, Udugan 0, Cuevas 0, Flores 0.

Quarters: 23-17, 53-38, 69-53, 91-78.

Third Game

SAN SEBASTIAN 79 – Are 21, Calahat 17, Villapando 13, Escobido 7, Sumoda 5, Una 3, Altamirano 2, Cosari 2, Garcia 2, Yambing 2, Felebrico 1, Desoyo 0, Shanoda 0.

SAN BEDA 73 – Kwekuteye 17, Sanchez 12, Gallego 8, Bahio 6, Alfaro 6, Ynot 6, Cortez 5, Cuntapay 5, Jopia 3, Tagle 3, Andrada 2, Visser 0, Llarena 0, Teruel 0.

Quarters: 13-25, 28-34, 57-56, 79-73.

Fourth Game

NU 63 – Enriquez 11, Clemente 10, Casinillo 10, John 7, Malonzo 6, Mahinay 6, Minerva 5, Galinato 4, Manansala 2, Yu 2, Padrones 0, Palacielo 0, Tibayan 0, Ramos 0.

ADAMSON 57 – Lastimosa 23, Manzano 8, V. Magbuhos 7, Hanapi 6, Sabandal 5, Torres 3, Colonia 2, Maata 2, W. Magbuhos 1, Barasi 0, Calisay 0, Yerro 0, Barcelona 0.

Quarters: 15-14, 31-24, 48-48, 63-57.

Fifth Game

UP 83 – Lucero 22, Galinato 12, Tamayo 11, Fortea 9, Alarcon 8, Diouf 8, Cagulangan 6, Torculas 4, Abadiano 2, Catapusan 1, Ramos 0.

EAC 57 – Cosejo 11, Luciano 8, Angeles 7, Vista 7, Cosa 6, Bajon 6, Dominguez 6, Umpad 4, Cabujat 2, Tolentino 0.

Quarters: 22-15, 40-30, 61-43, 83-57.

– Rappler.com