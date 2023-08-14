Alex Eala rules ITF W25 Roehampton for 4th pro singles crown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Alex Eala captures her second professional singles title of the year as she beats all the top three seeds in the W25 Roehampton in Great Britain

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala’s magical week ended fittingly with her hoisting the championship trophy.

What was expected to be an evenly matched battle turned into the Eala show as the 18-year-old thoroughly dominated 33-year-old third seed Arina Rodionova of Australia, 6-2, 6-3, on Sunday, August 13, in the final of the ITF Roehampton W25K GB Pro Series in Great Britain.

Despite facing an early service break, Eala still seized control of the championship match from the get-go by breaking Rodionova three times in the opening set to pull away at 5-1.

The Russian-born Rodionova earned a reprieve by holding serve in the seventh game, but Eala ended the first set in the very next game.

The score line made the second set appear closer than what it actually was. Eala raced to a 3-0 lead after breaking Rodionova in the second game. The Filipina teen tennis phenom held serve the rest of the way en route to a comfortable 6-3 win.

Eala had to go through a gauntlet consisting of the top three seeds of the tournament on the path to her fourth singles title in the pro circuit and second of the year after ruling the W25 Yecla in Spain in June.

In the quarterfinals, Eala pummeled No. 1 seed Priscilla Hon of Australia then eked out a three-set triumph over No. 3 seed Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands.

Eala will get the chance to go for back-to-back titles as she is set to see action in the ITF W25 Aldershot GB Pro Series, which will begin on Monday, August 14, also in Great Britain.

Rodionova will be seeded first in the competition, while Eala will be seeded third. – Rappler.com