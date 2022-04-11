Bohol sweeps Ormoc to rule VisMin Super Cup

CHAMPION. Bohol becomes the latest team to rule the VisMin Super Cup.

Bohol disposes of Ormoc in just two games of the best-of-three finals to capture the VisMin Super Cup championship

MANILA, Philippines – The CPG Bohol Dolphins captured in the VisMin Super Cup title after surviving OCCCI – Ormoc Sheer Masters with an 84-77 win at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga on Sunday, April 10.

John Orbeta finished with 18 points, while Jhang Bondoc set the tone with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals as the Dolphins swept the best-of-three finals and prevented the Sheer Masters from forging a rubber match.

Finals MVP Nikko Panganiban tallied 12 points in the win that saw Bohol fend off a determined rally from Ormoc, which trailed 11-25 in the second period but managed to stay within striking distance, 65-68, in the final salvo.

The Sheer Masters, however, failed to overcome their deficit as Orbeta ended a scoring drought between the two teams by converting a transition basket and created more separation for the Dolphins.

Bohol also banked on the 16-point, 12-rebound double-double from Landry Sanjo, who came in as a replacement import two before the start of the playoffs.

Pari Llagas finished with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting as he keyed the Sheer Masters’ second-half comeback.

In the battle for third, the MACFI – Basilan Golden Lions trounced the Zamboanga Valientes, 75-70.

Zamboanga’s Reed Juntilla claimed the Best Player of the Conference award and earned a spot in the Mythical Team.

Joining Juntilla in the Mythical Team were Panganiban, Ormoc’s Gabby Espinas and Paul Sanga, and Basilan’s Shaq Alanes. – Rappler.com