Setting the bar: Fil-Am Olympians fuel Philippine gymnastics rise

Fil-Am talents Emma Malabuyo, Aleah Finnegan, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar hope their Olympic debut will be more than just a historic moment as they try to spark a Philippine women’s gymnastics turnaround

These Filipino-Americans haven’t donned the Philippine colors long enough, yet they already feel the Filipino love.

As gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar amusingly found out, “Filipinos are everywhere” as they always see Philippine flag-waving fans in the stands wherever they go.

They know the overwhelming support will likely be the same in the 2024 Paris Olympics, even if medals remain a long shot for them, with USA and China bets leading the traditional favorites.

But beyond their historic Olympic debut, the three Fil-Am talents hope their Paris stint also fuels the rise of Philippine women’s gymnastics.

“We do have ties to the country that we’re representing,” said Finnegan. “But I think the whole purpose of this – obviously we have our individual goals – but also to…shed light on the young athletes that are in the Philippines who have goals and aspirations to be in the position we’re in someday.”

“For them, they don’t really get to see that a whole lot. So I think it’s awesome that we have three of us being able to represent the country as a whole,” she added.

“And so, I like to view it as an opportunity for these girls that it is possible, that they can reach for their dreams.”

Finnegan, Malabuyo, and Jung-Ruivivar will be the first female Philippine gymnasts in 60 years to see action in the Olympics – a huge boost as world champion Carlos Yulo has been the country’s lone torchbearer in the sport in recent years.

Maria-Luisa Floro and Evelyn Magluyan were the last Filipina gymnasts to compete in the Olympics during the 1964 edition in Tokyo, Japan.

“We’re inspiring the next generation, like future generations,” said Malabuyo.

“I think it’s so cool to see us representing the Philippines, and also we have a big connection to our culture, and our community, and our background. And I just think it’s inspiring for little girls.”

As much as Finnegan, Malabuyo, and Jung-Ruivivar think about the impact of their historic Olympic stint, they’re also very much focused on their campaigns.

“I got a new floor routine, which I’m really excited to debut – it has a little bit of Filipino artists, some K-pop artists, and a French artist as well. So I feel like it ties all together – I’m so excited about it,” said Finnegan.

Recently, the trio gathered in an interview shared to Rappler by Ari Saperstein, the host of the award-winning podcast Blind Landing where they discussed some of the technical “upgrades” in their routines, as well as reminisced their Filipino experience while growing up in the US.

Finnegan was originally a member of the USA women’s gymnastics team before switching to the Philippines around two years ago.

“It was just a full-circle moment considering how the last few years had been for my career. Looking back, I had no idea where this journey will take me. I’m so grateful to be here,” she said.

FOR FLAG AND COUNTRY. Gymnast Aleah Finnegan proudly represents the Philippines.

Finnegan feels proud to represent her mom Linabelle’s home country after becoming the first of the three Fil-Am gymnasts to qualify for the Paris Games during the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium last October.

“My mom was born and raised in the Philippines, and then she moved over to the States when she was about 19 for university to study,” the 21-year-old standout shared.

“So I’ve been very connected with the Filipino culture, with holidays and food, and going to school bringing my little Filipino lunch.”

Finnegan, who competes for the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers in the US NCAA, debuted for the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam in 2022, where she bagged gold medals in vault and team.

In the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore in 2023, Finnegan also copped a pair of bronze medals.

“I’m really just so thankful that I kind of took that leap and dove right into that because I wouldn’t be where I am if I hadn’t,” Finnegan told Rappler after her qualification.

Finnegan’s three older sisters – Sarah, Hannah, and Jennah – were also gymnasts, but she’s the only one who made it all the way to the Olympics.

Her family, she said, has been very supportive of her entire journey, with her mom also her “biggest supporter.”

“She’s never missed a competition,” Finnegan said of her mom. “She’s constantly there no matter what happens, no matter what I do in competitions, just regardless of the situation.”

Jung-Ruivivar also had her family as inspiration when she chose to bring her talents to the Philippines.

“After I decided to like audition for the Philippines, I felt like, automatically, it was the right decision,” shared Jung-Ruivivar, the youngest at 18 years old in the 22-athlete Philippine delegation to Paris.

PROUD. Levi Jung-Ruivivar says she worked hard to earn her spot in the Philippine gymnastics team.

“My lolo (grandfather) passed away just a few years ago, so it felt like honoring him and that part of his family,” she said. “I just feel connected to his community. It’s amazing.”

Her lolo is the late Tony Ruivivar, a member of the ‘60s show band Society of Seven along with Bert Nievera, the father of OPM icon Martin Nievera.

The showbiz blood was also strong in Jung-Ruivivar’s father, Anthony, an actor who took on television and movie roles in Hollywood.

“My lolo is Filipino, he was born and raised in the Philippines before he moved to Hawaii,” shared Jung-Ruivivar.

“My dad and I grew up in the show room, like in a set – singing, dancing, karaoke. It’s like huge in the Philippines, like it’s part of the culture. I grew up around that as well.”

“So my lolo really connected me to the Philippines and it was part of my life growing up,” she added. “It was through him and my dad that I was able to connect to that community.”

Born in Los Angeles, Jung-Ruivivar had committed to compete for Stanford University in the US NCAA next year.

While she had an initial target of competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Jung-Ruivivar turned out to be ready for the big stage, claiming a spot in the Paris Games through rankings via the World Cup Series in Doha, where she picked up a silver in the women’s uneven bars last April.

In the final stretch of her Olympic buildup, Jung-Ruivivar said she’s already polishing her moves.

“Mostly I’m working on execution and cleaning up all my routines, and then trying to make sure to get credits for all my skills, because in the World Cup, I wasn’t getting credit for certain things that I was doing,” she said.

Like Finnegan and Jung-Ruivivar, Malabuyo feels grateful that her parents, Joel and Ana, keep her connected with her Filipino family heritage.

“Both of my parents are full Filipino,” she said. “I grew up with like both sides going to Filipino parties, eating traditional food, and of course having karaoke nights with my family, that is such a Filipino thing. And really just learning from my grandparents, they really taught me so much about the culture.”

WINNING MOMENT. Emma Malabuyo celebrates winning a floor exercise gold in the 2024 Asian Championships.

The 21-year-old Malabuyo said that in international competitions, she’s surprised there’s always a Filipino community supporting her in practically every country.

“In one of the World Cups in Baku, I actually was about to compete and do my beam routine, and usually I look into the stands because when I see somebody that I know, I feel calm because I feel like someone out there is supporting me,” she shared.

“And I just remember hearing my name getting shouted, ‘Go Emma! Go Emma!’ And I was like, who knows my name in Azerbaijan? Like what? And when I looked up, it was like this whole entire Filipino community holding the flag, shouting my name.

“So before my beam routine, I was like wow, I feel really confident, I feel all the love and support. And so I thought that moment was very special.”

The constant support kept Malabuyo focused on her Paris bid, and just last May, she punched her Olympic ticket through rankings by winning a bronze in the individual all-around of the Asian Championships in Uzbekistan.

With the Fil-Am trio qualifying along with Yulo, Philippine gymnastics will parade its biggest Olympic delegation since the country also sent four gymnasts in the 1964 Tokyo Games.

While there will always be questions on tapping foreign athletes with Filipino roots to represent the county, all three gymnasts underscored how they all worked hard to be part of the national team. At the same time, all aim to help the country’s sports program.

“I had to like earn my spot in the Filipino team. I did not just walk into it…it wasn’t just like a gimme. It’s still something I had to work towards to be part of the team,” said Jung-Ruivivar.

“It takes a lot of time to grow programs,” she added. “I’m planning to go back to the Philippines to do clinics with the younger girls. There’s so much talent in the Philippines and I think all of us have a really strong connection.”

While they’re focused on their Paris campaign, Malabuyo shared they already have concrete plans post-Olympics.

“That’s part of the reason why I’m going in August to the Philippines is because I’m actually going to choreograph floor routines and teach dance there, which I’m so excited to do – but also just help with the fundamentals and the basics of gymnastics, because I think there’s so much talent,” said Malabuyo.

“All three of us plan on going back to the Philippines after Paris, and just being able to visit with the other athletes and help them in any way that we can for their gymnastics,” added Finnegan.

So as the three Fil-Am Olympians work to reach greater heights in the sport, they hope Philippine gymnastics will also rise with them.

“We’re competing for the Philippines in order to connect to communities, to connect with our families, and our heritage,” said Jung-Ruivivar. “And we all are Filipinos.” – Rappler.com