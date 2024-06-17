Petecio, Paalam to serve as Philippines’ flag bearers in Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MEDALISTS. Boxers Nesthy Petecio (left) and Carlo Paalam win silver medals for the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Philippine Olympic Committee chooses boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam for the flag bearer role owing to their fine performances in the previous Tokyo Games, where they both won silver medals

MANILA, Philippines – Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam will serve as the Philippines’ flag bearers when Team Philippines takes center stage in the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

The Philippine Olympic Committee announced the selection of Petecio and Paalam on Monday, June 17, owing to their fine performances in the previous Tokyo Games, where they both won silver medals.

Alongside bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, Petecio and Paalam earned a return trip to the Olympics with the goal of completing their unfinished business as they aim to capture the boxing gold that has eluded the Philippines.

The country will be sending its biggest boxing delegation to the Olympics since five boxers saw action in the 1996 Atlanta Games, with debutants Hergie Bacyadan and Aira Villegas joining Marcial, Paalam, and Petecio.

Fifteen athletes have qualified for Paris so far, including pole vaulter EJ Obiena; gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar; weightlifters Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno, and John Ceniza; fencer Samantha Catantan; and rower Joanie Delgaco.

More are expected to join Team Philippines, with golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina currently among the top 60 women who will compete in Paris.

Athletics standouts Lauren Hoffman, Kristina Knott, and John Tolentino are also on track to make the Olympics through the world rankings quota.

The Paris Games will kick off on July 26. – Rappler.com