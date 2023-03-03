Yulo strikes gold in Doha World Cup, rules floor exercise

MORE MEDALS. Carlos Yulo adds another precious hardware to his collection.

Carlos Yulo clinches a breakthrough gold medal in the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series as he wins convincingly in the floor exercise

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo will not be denied again in his pet event.

Yulo captured his first gold medal in the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series after ruling the floor exercise in Doha, Qatar behind a flawless performance on Friday, March 3.

Improving on his score of 14.5 points in the qualification, the Filipino gymnast won convincingly with 14.833 points as he faced no real threats, with top qualifier Artem Dolgopyat of Israel missing in action.

Dolgopyat – the reigning Olympic floor exercise champion – claimed the No. 1 spot in the qualification with 14.6 points but withdrew from the final.

Yulo recorded 6.5 points in difficulty and 8.333 points in execution, both the highest marks in the eight-man final.

Carlos Yulo 🇵🇭 turned in a phenomenal exercise, scoring 14.833 for the lead! He began with a 2.5 twist to front double pike. There was also a triple full side pass, 1.5 twist to Randi, and a 3.5 twist to close. Terrific execution throughout. Fabulous #Gymnastics. #FIGWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ck6gKsTas4 — FIG (@gymnastics) March 3, 2023

He pumped his fists in the air after sticking his final landing as Yulo reedemed himself after failing to reach the floor exercise final in the first World Cup leg in Cottbus, Germany last week.

Japan’s Kazuki Minami clinched silver with 14.2 points, while Great Britain’s Luke Whitehouse garnered 13.966 for the bronze.

Overall, Yulo has won two golds in the history of the World Cup Series – also reigning in the floor exercise in the 2019 Melbourne World Cup – on top two silvers and four bronzes.

The 23-year-old gets a chance to add more to his collection as he sees action in the vault and parallel bars finals on Saturday. – Rappler.com