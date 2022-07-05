‘Good building block’: Stajcic applauds Filipinas’ effort following win over Australia

Philippine women's football national team head coach Alen Stajcic has nothing but praise for the Filipinas' efforts in the AFF Women's Championship 2022 opener despite a glaring roster shakeup from Australia

MANILA, Philippines – Head coach Alen Stajcic showered the Philippine women’s football team with praises after they overcame a young Australia squad in their AFF Women’s Championship 2022 opener.

“Obviously, an amazing result. The performance from the players was first class.”

“To beat a team who’s been ranked in the top 10 for the last 10 years – up as high as No. 4 – is just amazing,” said the 48-year-old tactician.

Stajcic was amazed with the effort, heart, and spirit that the Filipina booters showed against the Matildas as well. “From a coaching point of view, I couldn’t be any more prouder.”

However, the Australian team that the Filipina booters recently defeated was a different team compared to the one that they played and lost against in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup last February.

Matildas head coach Mel Andreatta completely changed the roster as she left out established world-class players such as Sam Kerr, Lyndia Williams, Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord.

Her decision to prioritize the development of the young Australian players in the AFF Women’s Championship might have played a part in their loss to the Filipinas, but Stajcic was having none of that.

“Some might say they’re under strength, I don’t care. We beat a side that’s been on top of the world. It doesn’t matter what strength you are, you play whoever’s out there,” he said.

Obviously, an amazing result. The performance from the players was first class. Alen Stajcic, coach Philippine women’s football team

Despite the glaring roster shakeup from Australia, Stajcic stated that the Filipinas showed how much they’ve improved from the last time they played each other, but he still wants more from his promising team.

“I’m always greedy as all the players know. We just know that this is the point we’re at now and how much harder we need to work to improve to become a real force in the World Cup, so this is a good building block.”

Stajcic also admitted that it was great to play in front of the home fans and thanked everyone who came out to support on a rainy Monday evening, “They were truly amazing, but I think this team really deserves a sell-out.”

“We’ve got four games left in the group and semis and finals to come if we make it that far.”

The Philippine women’s football team will play its next match in the group stage versus Singapore on Wednesday, July 6, 7 pm, at the same venue. – Rappler.com