Stajcic expects big fight from ‘wounded’ Norway as Filipinas seek to extend FIFA World Cup run

TOGETHER. The Philippines' players huddle before the start of the second half of their FIFA Women's World Cup match against host New Zealand.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic expects a “wounded” Norway to fight tooth and nail as the Filipinas tangle with the European powerhouse for place in the knockout stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday, July 30.

Fresh from a historic 1-0 win over New Zealand, the Philippines can secure an unprecedented appearance in the knockout round with a win over Norway.

But Stajcic knows it will not come easy against the world No. 12 Grasshoppers, who are seeking their first victory of the tournament.

“I’m wary of the wounded animal. They (Norway) have taken a hit to their pride and I expect them to come out fighting,” said Stajcic the Filipinas’ workout at Olympic Park on Friday.

“They are (former World Cup) champions for a reason. They have a fightback in them so we have to be ready for that.”

Ranked the highest among all teams in Group A, Norway has not lived up to its billing as it sits at fourth and last place with 1 point after absorbing a 1-0 loss to New Zealand and settling for a scoreless draw against Switzerland.

The Philippines, on the other hand, has 3 points for third place, with an upset of Norway propelling the Filipinas to the round of 16.

New Zealand, which also owns 3 points but edges the Philippines for second place on goal difference, takes on Switzerland simultaneously on Sunday for an outright knockout stage berth.

“You have a Ballon d’Or winner in Ada Hegerberg, they have players playing at the highest level at Barcelona, who are probably their best players. They may be ranked No. 12 now but they have been in the top 10 for the past 20 to 30 years. They are fantastic.”

Hegerberg pulled out of the game against the Swiss due to a groin injury but she could see action again against the Filipinas.

“We have an immense amount of respect for her and the team. It’s going to be a big challenge,” Stajcic said.

Stajcic, though, would not sell his own players short.

“It is unbelievable to think that we are in this position. Any neutral person around the world would have not put any money on us to be in this position,” he said.

“To be ahead of Norway in the league table after two matches is almost unheard of from any neutral pundit. We have earned the right to be in that position so that gives me a lot of belief and confidence.”

“They (the Filipinas) have earned the right to feel like that, in this position to feel confident and that they can put points on the board.”

Stajcic said his wards are “ready for the challenge that lies ahead,” having formed a tight bond over the past 18 months that saw the Filipinas gear up for the World Cup by facing top teams from all over the world.

“One of the strengths of this team is that we are able to refocus so quickly. And there is a real sense of maturity around this team and around that process that is one of the strengths of this team,” he said.

Given how the group has played out, Stajcic said pressure is undeniable for all four teams.

“Since the pressure will be on everyone, we will have to be ready for battle. It will be equal.” – Rappler.com