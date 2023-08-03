After PH World Cup stint, Alen Stajcic joins Australian pro club

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FAREWELL. Alen Stajcic waves to the crowd after the Philippines got knocked out of the World Cup.

‘I'm a glutton for punishment, obviously,’ says coach Alen Stajcic as he joins a rebuilding Australian football club after transforming the Philippine women’s team into a World Cup qualifier

MANILA, Philippines — After a wildly successful stint with the Philippine women’s football team, Alen Stajcic returns to native Australia to coach in his country’s Isuzu UTE A-League Men, the male pro league.

Stajcic will call the shots for the Perth Glory club in the A-League Men tourney, the team announced on Thursday, August 3.

The team is in a rebuilding phase, having reportedly lost its previous coach, Ruben Zadkovich, and owner Tony Sage, who surrendered ownership due to financial constraints.

“I’m a glutton for punishment, obviously,” Stajcic told ABC Australia in jest after a grueling yet historic ride with the Filipinas, whom he whipped into a World Cup team in less than two years.

“I believe an incredible opportunity now exists to re-establish Glory as one of the giants of Australian football,” he added.

Stajcic recently steered the Filipinas to their first stint in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, even claiming a landmark win against two losses in group play.

He previously coached the Australian women’s national football team, the Matildas, from 2014 to 2019.

The coach, along with assistant Nahuel Arrarte, opted not to renew their contracts at the conclusion of the World Cup, the Philippine Football Federation said.

The Filipinas remain in the hunt for their next coach, who will guide them through the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, starting late September. – Rappler.com