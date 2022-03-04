Stajcic remains as PH women’s football team coach until 2023 World Cup

WORLD-CLASS MENTOR. Alen Stajcic has turned the Philippine women's football team into an Asian contender.

Australian coach Alen Stajcic signs a new contract that will keep him as head coach of the Philippine women's football team until the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Australian coach Alen Stajcic will call the shots for the Philippine women’s football team until the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after he signed a new contract.

Stajcic, who led the squad to a historic World Cup berth, agreed to an extension last March 1, national team manager Jefferson Cheng announced on Friday, March 4.

The squad also retained the services of assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte and strength and conditioning coach Luca Tonetti.

“I’m delighted to continue our journey with the Philippine women’s national team through to the World Cup,” Stajcic said in a statement.

Stajcic, 48, took over as the Philippines’ head coach only in October 2021 and immediately turned the team into an Asian contender.

Under the tutelage of Stajcic, the Filipina booters clinched their maiden World Cup spot after reaching the semifinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the first time last month in India.

Stajcic and the Philippines beat Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals following a thrilling penalty shoot-out before they bowed out to Korea in the final four.

“The Asian Cup performances were remarkable and phenomenal, but to share it with a group of staff and players that exemplified humility, gratitude, and passion for the (Philippines) shirt is what really made it special,” Stajcic said.

“I’m extremely excited to help lead the team in the next chapter as we head for the pinnacle of our sport.”

Up next for Stajcic and his wards is the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam in May.

The team will also compete in the AFF Women’s Championships here in May and the Asian Games in China in September.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta said Stajcic is the “best coach” to guide the national team in the World Cup.

“The PFF is honored to continue working with a truly world-class coach in Alen Stacjic, whose professionalism and attention to detail have been instrumental in raising the level of the PWNT,” Araneta said. – Rappler.com