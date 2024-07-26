Canada suspends Olympic women’s football coach amid drone spying scandal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HEATED. Adriana Leon of Canada (left) in action with Ali Riley of New Zealand in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's football competition.

After 'new revelations,' Canada suspends women’s football head coach Bev Priestman for the rest of the Paris Games as the reigning Olympic champions used a drone to spy on opponents

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) removed head coach Bev Priestman on Thursday, July 25, following her suspension by Canada Soccer over a drone spying scandal that has thrust the 2020 Olympic gold medalsts into an unsavory global spotlight.

The Canadian women’s squad will be led by assistant coach Andy Spence for the remainder of the Paris Games, the COC said.

“Over the past 24 hours, additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” Canada Soccer CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue said in an emailed statement.

“In light of these new revelations, Canada Soccer has made the decision to suspend Women’s National Team Head Coach, Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and until the completion of our recently announced independent external review.”

Canada defeated New Zealand, 2-1, in their Paris Olympics opening game on Thursday, a match which Priestman voluntarily sat out after the spying scandal broke this week.

A drone flown by a Canada Soccer staff member disrupted a New Zealand training session on Monday just days ahead of their opening match against the Tokyo 2020 gold medalists.

Priestman apologized to the New Zealand players for what had happened and said ultimate responsibility lay with her.

“This does not represent the values that our team stands for. I am ultimately responsible for conduct in our program.”

Global soccer’s governing body FIFA has launched disciplinary proceedings against Canada Soccer, Priestman, and two Canada Soccer staff members that were booted from the Paris games this week over the scandal.

Canada Soccer said Wednesday it would launch an independent external review about the drone incident and the historical culture of competitive ethics within all of its programs.

Canada Soccer did not immediately reply to a request for additional comment.

The Canadian women are scheduled to take on Group A opponent France on Sunday in Saint-Etienne. – Rappler.com