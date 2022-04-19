Cristiano Ronaldo announces tragic death of newborn son

TOUGH TIME. It’s still uncertain if Ronaldo will see action when Manchester United battles Liverpool.

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner mourn the loss of one of their newborn twins

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo announced some devastating news via Twitter on Monday, April 18. The 37-year-old revealed that his newborn baby boy had died after his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to twins.

In a statement from Ronaldo and Rodriguez, the Portugal international revealed the tragic loss of their baby boy, while mentioning that their baby girl was okay.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” Ronaldo said via Twitter.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The statement was signed by Ronaldo and Rodriguez.

The couple had initially announced they were giving birth to twins back in October and posted a gender reveal featuring pink and blue balloons on social media in December.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been dating since 2016. They have a daughter together, Alana, who is 3 years old. Additionally, Ronaldo has two sons, Cristiano Jr., 11, and Mateo who is 4, as well as another daughter, Eva, who is also 4.

Manchester United is scheduled to face Liverpool on Tuesday in a Premier League matchup, though no announcement regarding Ronaldo’s status has been made yet. – Rappler.com