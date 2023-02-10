Ronaldo scores 4 goals to pass 500 in club career

NEW MILESTONE. Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches another milestone as the football superstar scores over 500 league goals for five clubs in five different top-flight leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, February 9, to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals.

The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.

Ronaldo has scored 503 league goals for five clubs in five different top-flight leagues. He bagged 103 for Manchester United, 311 for Real Madrid, 81 for Juventus, 3 for Sporting Lisbon, and now has 5 for Al Nassr.

The five-times Ballon D’Or winner signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($216.54 million), and was appointed captain of the team.

“Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team,” Ronaldo posted on Instagram after reaching the milestone.

Al Nassr top the standings after 16 games, level on 37 points with second-placed Al Shabab. – Rappler.com