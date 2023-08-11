England’s Lauren James gets 2-match ban for stomp

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CONTROVERSIAL. England's Lauren James clashes with Nigeria's Michelle Alozie before being shown a red card by referee Melissa Borjas following a VAR review.

Lauren James, England's top scorer in the World Cup, won't play again unless the team reaches the final

England midfielder Lauren James received a two-match suspension Thursday, August 10, for standing on a Nigerian player in a Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match.

The penalty issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee means James, 21, won’t play again unless England reaches the World Cup final.

She will miss Saturday’s quarterfinal match against Colombia in Sydney, Australia, and a possible semifinal match.

James, England’s top scorer at the tournament, has apologized for her conduct in Monday’s win against Nigeria, decided 4-2 on penalty kicks after finishing in a 0-0 draw.

She received a red card for violent conduct after standing on fallen Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie in the 87th minute.

All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.



Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience. https://t.co/Vi4hBIewiS — Lauren James (@laurenjamess22) August 8, 2023

James, who plays professionally for Chelsea, registered three goals and three assists in England’s first five matches at the World Cup.

England faces Colombia on Saturday. The Football Association (FA) declined to comment on the suspension.

– Rappler.com