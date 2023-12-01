New PFF president aims to bridge gap between local, foreign talent development

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

John Gutierrez takes over as the new Philippine Football Federation president with the goal of closing the gap between 'how the Philippines develops its talent against the rest of the world'

MANILA, Philippines – New Philippine Football Federation president John Gutierrez aims to raise the level of grassroots development as he hopes to see more homegrown players in the men’s and women’s national teams.

Gutierrez, who succeeded longtime chief Mariano “Nonong” Araneta, believes local talents have as much chance of cracking the national rosters as their foreign-trained counterparts under an improved development program.

“The only reason our national team players are better than local talents is because of the kind of training, the kind of development that is afforded to them,” said Gutierrez in his introductory presser on Friday, December 1.

“Players developed outside the country are only better than us because of the resources that they get, not because of the physical makeup, not because they are better off financially.”

“It’s because here in the Philippines, we cannot give them or we cannot afford them the same opportunities they get in other countries. And that’s what we’re going to try to bridge.”

The abundance of Filipino-foreigner players in the national team became a polarizing topic when the Philippines saw action in the FIFA Women’s World Cup earlier this year.

It marked the first time the country qualified a team – male or female – for the World Cup.

Nicknamed the Filipinas, the Philippine women’s squad proved it belongs with the best of the world, stunning host New Zealand for a historic World Cup victory.

But even with the Filipinas’ success, the conversation somehow veered towards the players’ race, with the team – led by the likes of Sarina Bolden, Hali Long, and Sara Eggesvik – featuring a dominantly mixed-race roster.

For Gutierrez, that should not be the case.

“Filipinos are Filipinos, regardless of how much Filipino blood they have in them. One-eighth, one-fourth, one-half, these are Filipinos,” said Gutierrez.

“I think the real issue is not the percentage of blood in the players representing our country. I think the issue is those representing our country not being developed locally.”

“By the end of my term, I wish to close the gap between how the Philippines develops its talent against the rest of the world.”

Gutierrez said the PFF will create a technical team that will be on top of crafting a curriculum to be coursed through the Department of Education and the regional football associations for aspiring players to follow.

Through this, no player will be left behind.

“We have to bridge the gap between the training levels, the developments that are afforded in other countries, even as far as adapting those levels. Let’s do it. For as long as it brings us to the same level,” said Gutierrez.

“By the end of my term, I certainly hope that we have more homegrown talents in the national team.” – Rappler.com