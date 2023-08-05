FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Schedule, teams, venues, final

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The FIFA Women's World Cup heats up as the last 16 stage kicks off

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – As the Women’s World Cup enters the business stage when the last 16 kicks off on Saturday, August 5, the surprises and shocks in the group stage have thrown up some mouth-watering fixtures.

There is a sense that the expanded 32-team format has improved the tournament after heavyweights Germany, Canada, Brazil, and China were knocked out while minnows like Morocco and Jamaica advanced for the first time.

Here’s what you need to know about the knockout round:

How did they advance?

The group stage featured a round-robin format in which each of the 32 teams played three matches each, with teams getting three points for a win and one for a draw. The final group stage match was played on August 3.

The top two in each group advanced to the round of 16. The knockout rounds begin on August 5 and feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winner.

Which teams are in the round of 16?

The round of 16 starts from August 5. Below are the teams that will meet:

August 5: Switzerland vs Spain

August 5: Japan vs Norway

August 6: Netherlands vs South Africa

August 6: Sweden vs United States

August 7: England vs Nigeria

August 7: Australia vs Denmark

August 8: Colombia vs Jamaica

August 8: France vs Morocco

What are the venues?

Games are being staged at 10 stadiums – Lang Park, Hindmarsh Stadium, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Perth Oval, Stadium Australia, Sydney Football Stadium, Dunedin Stadium, Eden Park, Waikato Stadium, and Wellington Regional Stadium.

Six stadiums are located in Australia, while the other four are in New Zealand.

With 70,000 seats, Stadium Australia is the largest of the World Cup stadiums.

Which teams took part in the tournament?

The World Cup began with 32 teams competing in a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four.

Group A: New Zealand (hosts), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia (hosts), Canada, Nigeria, Ireland

Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia

Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti

Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

When is the final?

The final will take place on Sunday, August 20, at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

