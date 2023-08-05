FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Schedule, teams, venues, final

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand – As the Women’s World Cup enters the business stage when the last 16 kicks off on Saturday, August 5, the surprises and shocks in the group stage have thrown up some mouth-watering fixtures.
There is a sense that the expanded 32-team format has improved the tournament after heavyweights Germany, Canada, Brazil, and China were knocked out while minnows like Morocco and Jamaica advanced for the first time.
Here’s what you need to know about the knockout round:
How did they advance?
- The group stage featured a round-robin format in which each of the 32 teams played three matches each, with teams getting three points for a win and one for a draw. The final group stage match was played on August 3.
- The top two in each group advanced to the round of 16. The knockout rounds begin on August 5 and feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winner.
Which teams are in the round of 16?
The round of 16 starts from August 5. Below are the teams that will meet:
- August 5: Switzerland vs Spain
- August 5: Japan vs Norway
- August 6: Netherlands vs South Africa
- August 6: Sweden vs United States
- August 7: England vs Nigeria
- August 7: Australia vs Denmark
- August 8: Colombia vs Jamaica
- August 8: France vs Morocco
What are the venues?
- Games are being staged at 10 stadiums – Lang Park, Hindmarsh Stadium, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Perth Oval, Stadium Australia, Sydney Football Stadium, Dunedin Stadium, Eden Park, Waikato Stadium, and Wellington Regional Stadium.
- Six stadiums are located in Australia, while the other four are in New Zealand.
- With 70,000 seats, Stadium Australia is the largest of the World Cup stadiums.
Which teams took part in the tournament?
The World Cup began with 32 teams competing in a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four.
- Group A: New Zealand (hosts), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
- Group B: Australia (hosts), Canada, Nigeria, Ireland
- Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia
- Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti
- Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam
- Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama
- Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden
- Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco
When is the final?
The final will take place on Sunday, August 20, at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.