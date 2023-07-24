This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It’s make or break for the Philippine women’s football team as the Filipinas fight for survival against host New Zealand

MANILA, Philippines – After a World Cup debut loss, the Philippine women’s football team now fights to stay alive in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Filipinas turn their attention to challenging host and world No. 26 New Zealand in Group A action at 1:30 pm (Philippine time) on Tuesday, July 25 at the Wellington Regional Stadium, hoping to extend their stay with an upset win.

“I’m sure as time goes on, game by game, we’re just gonna get better and better, and that’s just what happens in the evolution of the team,” said Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic.

“I can’t wait to see how they progress whether it’s short term, medium, or even long.”

The Filipinas currently sit at the bottom of Group A with 0 points and a -2 goal difference (GD) behind leader Switzerland (3 points, +2 GD), New Zealand (3 points, +1 GD), and Norway (0 points, -1 GD).

Another win by the Ferns, who stunned 12th-ranked Norway in the opener, will propel them into the knockout round.

Only the top two teams in each group will advance to the Round of 16.

But even as the tournament underdogs, the Filipinas – bannered by Sarina Bolden, Hali Long, Tahnai Annis, Angela Beard, and Olivia McDaniel – showed their potential against world No. 20 Switzerland last Friday.

The Filipinas, ranked 46th in the world, fell short of an upset, 2-0, but they kept pace with the higher-ranked Swiss and even found the back of the net at the 16th minute via a Katrina Guillou goal that got disallowed as the 29-year-old forward was flagged offside.

“I think we showed throughout the game, not even with just the offside goal, that we are a threat in the opposition box,” said Guillou.

New Zealand head coach Jitka Klimkova said the Filipinas’ growth has been “unbelievable.”

“It’s great for women’s football that we have oppositions like Philippines, that they are growing, they are pushing us, they are pushing everybody who they are playing against, so it’s always good for the game,” she said.

Although the Ferns defeated the Filipinas in a friendly match, 2-0, in September last year, Klimkova said it won’t be an “easy game.”

New Zealand team captain Ali Riley (Angel City FC), CJ Bott (Leicester City), Malia Steinmetz, and Hannah Wilkinson (Melbourne City) are some of the key players the Filipinas need to watch.

“They have a reason to be here, they made the World Cup so we are very humbled,” Klimkova said of the Filipinas.

“We know it will be hard and that’s why we are preparing the same way, like we prepared for Norway the same way we are preparing for the Philippines.” – Rappler.com