Smith scores brace to power champion US past Vietnam

Reigning World Cup champion US puts its trust in the next generation and gets amply rewarded with a show-stopping performance

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Sophia Smith scored a first-half brace on her Women’s World Cup debut as the United States got their bid for a third successive title off to a comfortable start with a 3-0 win over Vietnam at Eden Park on Saturday, July 22.

The four-time champions have put their trust in the next generation this year and were rewarded with a show-stopping performance from the 22-year-old forward, who also provided the assist for co-captain Lindsey Horan’s goal in the second half.

Vietnam were scarcely able to breach the final third on their World Cup debut but goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh dived to her right to save Alex Morgan’s first-half penalty in one of several good chances the Americans spurned.

“I thought we played a good game,” US coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters.

“Unfortunately we didn’t capitalize on all the opportunities – great opportunities – we created.”

Smith scored her first in the 14th minute off a neat flick through from Morgan and fired her second from close range during stoppage time at the end of the half, the strike initially ruled out for offside but confirmed after a VAR review.

Horan, who assumed the captaincy this year, made amends for an earlier miss when she got on the scoresheet in the 77th minute after Smith cut the ball back to the center of the box having beaten a defender on the right flank.

The Americans dominated possession with eight shots on target, while underdogs Vietnam battled hard but were unable to get a single shot on goal over the 90 minutes.

“We tried to be more tactical, skillful,” Vietnam coach Mai Duc Chung told reporters via a translator.

“In terms of spirit, we are very satisfied here today.”

The heavy American presence in the crowd of 41,107 roared with pleasure as Megan Rapinoe, who plans to retire at the end of this year, took the field in the second half but the 38-year-old missed a golden scoring opportunity in the 70th minute.

Substitute midfielder Rose Lavelle was also left frustrated as a shot in the 85th minute ricocheted off the crossbar and another chance went over the net in second-half stoppage time.

The US face the Netherlands on Thursday in their second Group E game, a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, while Vietnam next play Portugal.

“The first one is in the books and the focus immediately shifts to game two,” Andonovski said.

Dominant Spain crushes Costa Rica

Spain began their Women’s World Cup campaign in scintillating fashion by beating Costa Rica 3-0 in their Group C opener on Friday thanks to an own goal and first-half strikes from Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez at Wellington Regional Stadium.

The teams had played out a draw when they faced each other on their World Cup debuts in 2015 but Spain are now sixth in the women’s rankings and it showed in their technical and physical superiority as they scored three times in a six-minute blitz.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Daniela Solera saved a first-half penalty, but Spain were never threatened at the other end and went top of their group ahead of Japan’s game against Zambia on Saturday.

“Sometimes our players missed the target but they played really well,” Spain coach Jorge Vilda told reporters. “Obviously we had more opportunities than we actually took advantage of… We could have been more active in certain plays.”

Twice Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was named among Spain’s substitutes as she makes her way back to full fitness, but their most-capped player was not needed in the first half as Bonmati and Esther ran riot in Costa Rica’s box.

“We are going to follow the medical team’s recommendations and they said for today that Alexia could play a little bit. Every single minute from her really counts,” Vilda said after Putellas played the last 15 minutes.

In the pouring rain, Spain dominated possession and pegged Costa Rica back inside their own half right from kickoff, with Athenea del Castillo narrowly firing wide while Ivana Andres saw her header tipped over the bar.

But the relentless pressure finally paid off in the 21st minute when Gonzalez’s cross was turned in by Costa Rica’s Valeria del Campo.

Only two minutes later Spain quickly regained possession and a fine cutback set up Bonmati, who smartly evaded two defenders to curl home Spain’s second. – Rappler.com