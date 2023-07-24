Chasing history, chasing a selfie with Hali

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – I flew to New Zealand hoping for two things to happen – one, to witness the Philippine women’s football team emerge victorious in its opening match versus world No. 20 Switzerland, and two, to have a selfie with Hali Long.

I have always wanted a photo with her.

She is my favorite Filipina, with Tahnai Annis, who I have had the privilege to interview the year prior, coming in a close second and Katrina Guillou the third on my list.

I consider Hali to be the heart and soul of the Filipinas, the glue that holds the squad together. I have always had a soft spot for defenders. My favorite Azkal is Rob Gier. Marc Pingris is my most revered Gilas Pilipinas player.

One chance.

I felt that was what the match against Switzerland meant to the Filipinas.

Sure, they were slated to take the pitch three times in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. But after an opening-night match in Auckland on Thursday, July 20, it was evident to me that all their outings would require a Sagada-trek like effort.

Host New Zealand drew energy from the home crowd to score its first ever World Cup victory. Norway, despite the loss, is 12th in the world and has some of the best players in the planet. Both would be very, very tough to beat.

A draw with or even a narrow defeat to Switzerland on Friday, July 21, would give the Filipinas a flicker of hope that they could be competitive against Norway and New Zealand.

A win would send shock waves to the rest of the football community. No one from the international press thought the Philippines could pull off an upset, with one foreign site even predicting a 4-0 thrashing by Switzerland.

A victory would embolden even more these overachieving Filipinas, they who have dared to believe they could actually make it past the group stage.

I was of the same belief.

Ever since they qualified for the World Cup, I envisioned them surprising everyone by advancing to the round of 16.

I am, after all, a dreamer.

I dreamt of the team winning the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship. I was at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum when they bested regional rivals Vietnam and Thailand on their way to lifting the first ever major international football trophy for the Philippines.

I dreamt of watching them make history as the first team from the Philippines to play in the World Cup.

Becoming one of the winners of the adiClub Ultimate FIFA Women’s World Cup Experience by Adidas made that dream a reality.

During the layover in Sydney en route to Auckland, I happened to see a lady in a video call with Hali. The lady turned out to be Hali’s older sister.

When we boarded our flight to New Zealand, another lady said to our group “Laban Pilipinas.” I chatted with her inside the plane. She flew in from the States to watch her family, the McDaniel sisters, play. I told her how elated I was to see Chandler back in action.

During the AFF Women’s Championship, Chandler was forced to watch from the Rizal Memorial Stadium grandstand, where my daughter and I had the good fortune of having a photo taken with her. I thought to myself then I would rather see Chandler on the pitch, where she belongs.

My friend John and I arrived at the Dunedin Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff.

The atmosphere was surreal as it was incredible.

Alone by the railing of the Adidas Suite, I stood still and quiet even as the stadium was buzzing with music and excitement. I needed a minute to scan and capture the entire scene below. I tried to soak it all in, but it was one of those “pinch me” situations in life when one’s brain fails to process the enormity of the moment that the eyes were capturing.

A group of Filipinos from the opposite side of the stadium shouting “Pi-li-pi-nas” in unison brought me back to the Rizal Memorial Stadium when I would hear the Ultras ignite the crowd with their chants.

Hearing the Philippine national anthem played in an event of this magnitude is an experience I would not be able to do justice describing. I was recording it on my phone and trying my best to stop my hand from shaking. A friend leaned over and told me she could see Hali wiping away her tears.

The Philippines in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. – Ariel Ian Clarito/Rappler

I could pick from the stands clusters of Filipinos spread out across the stadium. The Swiss dominated the possessions, but the Filipinos dominated the cheers.

When Guillou booted in an early goal, the noise level in the stadium went off the roof, the locals and Filipinos together in an eruption of screams and celebration. It turned out to be short-lived, with the goal eventually being ruled an offside, but the revelry was electric, despite it being fleeting.

During the break, I met a German journalist who congratulated me for the Filipinas’ strong first half showing. She said the Philippines is performing better than expected.

I did not know if she meant she initially expected the Philippines to get blown out by Switzerland. She then added it is not impossible for the Philippines to advance to the next stage. Having covered the New Zealand-Norway match, she said the Football Ferns did not quite impress her while Norway showed their vulnerability.

I guess I will have to take her word for it. Germans know their football like they know their beer.

The Filipinas were defeated 2-0 by the Swiss in a match that begged a number of questions. What if Guillou’s goal was not overturned? What if no penalty was given to Switzerland? Would these have changed the complexion of the match?

All these are immaterial now. The Filipinas went down in what can be considered a close loss. That is small consolation for the team which wanted no less than a win. They showed it in their desire to find the net until the final whistle. Besides, Alen Stajcic is not the type of coach who brandishes moral victories.

Such is football. It is win, lose, or draw. There is nothing in between those three outcomes. The learning experience is a mere component of the process of attaining an objective. It is not the end goal.

Maybe the one chance for the Filipinas is not just one game. Maybe it is the entire tournament.

The next two games still offer the Filipinas the chance to chase more history.

Become the first team from Southeast Asia to earn a victory in this year’s World Cup and the first since 2015 when Thailand beat Ivory Coast.

Earn a first ever draw or win against a team in the top 30 or top 20 in the world rankings.

Perhaps, still make it past the group stage with two wins or a win and a draw in their remaining two games.

Any of these can still happen.

For the past year and a half, the Filipinas have displayed character and persistence, to the point of obstinacy, in defying odds and naysayers over and over again.

Good things happen to those like the Filipinas who make their own luck.

I should know.

The day after the Filipinas played their historic first game in the World Cup. I walked early morning two blocks from my hotel to the hotel where the Filipinas were staying. I am a fan boy that way.

I saw Sarina Bolden at the cafe, but she was with her family having breakfast. I did not want to bother her.

So I went to the hotel lobby instead. As if on cue, out of the elevator came Anicka Castañeda and Inna Palacios. With them was Hali Long.

I finally got my selfie.

The author with (from right) Hali Long, Inna Palacios, and Anicka Castañeda.

