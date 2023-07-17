Strongest Filipinas assembled out to surprise in FIFA Women’s World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VETERANS. Sarina Bolden (left) and Hali Long are expected to provide leadership for the Filipinas in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Filipinas look to pull off a surprise or two in the FIFA Women's World Cup with a familiar yet improved lineup

MANILA, Philippines – Fifteen of the 23 players named to the Philippine women’s football team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup were also in the lineup during the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, where the country booked a berth in the world’s biggest football event.

Coach Alen Stajcic appears to be parading practically the same squad if one goes by the names in the official roster. In reality, this is a totally different team given how each of the 15 has grown the past 17 months.

In last year’s World Cup qualifiers, only Katrina Guillou, Sarina Bolden, and Quinley Quezada were playing professional football. Guillou has remained with Pitea IF in the Damallsvenskan, the highest division of women’s football in Sweden. From the WE League in Japan, Bolden has since moved to the Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League Women, the top tier of football in Australia, while Quezada signed with the Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian Women’s Super League. Today, nine of the 15 players are with pro and semi-pro clubs in Europe and Australia.

Three rather elementary questions will need answers from the Filpinas when they make their historic debut at the Dunedin Stadium in New Zealand on Friday, July 21, against world No. 20 Switzerland.

One, can the Philippines outscore the quality opposition in their group?

The Filipinas have already shown they can defeat regional rivals they previously struggled to beat, earning two victories each over Vietnam and Thailand since last year.

Now is the time to take it to the next level.

After winning the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship, the Filipinas went beyond Asian shores to face top-flight opponents. They went up last September 8 against world No. 26 New Zealand, a team the Philippines is slated to play against in the World Cup. This was followed by back-to-back friendlies versus world No. 36 Costa Rica last October and two matches against world No. 41 Chile in November.

Just this February, the Filipinas joined the Pinatar Cup in Spain where they battled world No. 30 Wales, world No. 23 Scotland, and world No. 15 Iceland.

In those eight matches, the Philippines earned two draws (one each against Costa Rica and Chile) and suffered six losses. Five of these losses were only by a one-goal margin, with the only blowout coming against Iceland, 5-0. The team, though, scored just five times in the eight matches, and never more than one goal.

The Filipinas will need more production in the World Cup.

Guillou, Bolden, and Quezada will anchor the offensive attack. Bolden and Quezada are the national team’s most prolific scorers, sharing the all-time career record of 22 goals. Guillou’s quickness either at center or the left wing will be a constant threat that Stajcic will look to exploit.

Hard to imagine that at just 21 years old, Carleigh Frilles, who plays for the Blacktown Spartans in Australia, already has 38 caps, while 18-year-old Bella Flanigan has 28 caps. These two youngsters will be live wires up front, providing fresh legs and energy off the bench. But the one missing piece for some time that had been telling for the Filipinas has been Chandler McDaniel. At her best, the younger McDaniel is the team’s most dynamic striker who can find and create her own shots. Her return to peak form will be critical to the Filipinas’ success.

Two, can the Filipinas keep their fair share of possessions?

The midfield could be the most pivotal battlefront for the Filipinas in the World Cup. The team has struggled at times to maintain possession against high-caliber European teams. In the group stage, they will be facing two teams from Europe: Switzerland and world No. 12 Norway.

Australian A-League’s Western United team captain Jacklyn Sawicki and Filipinas skipper Tahnai Annis of Þór/KA from the Besta deild kvenna, the top-tier women’s football league in Iceland, are the elder stateswomen of the Filipinas. Stajcic will rely on their leadership and composure to stabilize the team. Sawicki, 30, and Annis, 34, will need to be accurate in connecting with the forwards and putting them in positions where they could score.

Meryll Serrano and the vastly improved Anicka Castañeda are two viable options at midfield for the Filipinas. Serrano’s familiarity with the Norwegian squad should come in handy for Stajcic. Since 2015, the 25-year-old Serrano has been a professional in the Toppserien, the top level of women’s association football in Norway. Castañeda, who plays for Australian 2nd Division squad Mount Druitt Town Rangers, has been one of the most consistent goal scorers of the Filipinas the past year.

Sara Eggesvik, who also plays in Norway for KIL/Hemne, and the comebacking Ryley Bugay are rugged holding midfielders who are expected to shield their teammates at midfield from bigger defenders.

Third, will the defense hold against world-class strikers?

The Filipinas’ back line will probably be the team’s strongest suit, and it is fair to describe it as top-notch. Stajcic likes to employ a back four, and the projected starters are Hali Long, Jessica Cowart of Swedish top division club IFK Kalmar, Alicia Barker, and recent recruit Angela Beard, Sawicki’s Western United teammate.

Long, as has been her role for close to a decade, will be the pillar on whose shoulders the Philippine defense will stand. The most capped Filipina in history, Long is the leader at the back who will direct and organize the team’s defense. She will get plenty of help from Barker and Cowart, whose size and physicality will make opposing forwards think twice about attacking. The addition of Beard – who has played premier division pro football in Iceland, Denmark, and Australia – elevates the defense to a totally different level. She had the opportunity to suit up for Australia in this year’s World Cup but decided to join the Philippines instead.

Stajcic has the luxury of having a deep rotation of defenders. Reina Bonta, who plays for revered Brazilian squad Santos, Dominique Randle, a teammate of Annis in Þór/KA, 19-year-old Malea Cesar of Blacktown City FC in Australia, and former Bundesliga defender Sofia Harrison are all good enough to start for the Filipinas.

Reports coming out say Olivia McDaniel has been in great shape and is ready to be the team’s main keeper. Stajcic will not lose a beat if he also decides to go with Kiara Fontanilla, who has signed with Australia A-League team the Central Coast Mariners. Third-choice goalie Kaiya Jota at 17 years old will be one of the youngest players in this year’s World Cup.

No one among international scribes is giving the Filipinas a chance to make it past the group stage. That is expected. At 46th in the world, the Philippines is the lowest-ranked team in Group A.

Hardly anyone gave the team a chance to earn one of the four World Cup slots in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Only Filipino fans believed the team could win the AFF Women’s Championship last year. The Filipinas defied the naysayers in both instances.

Stajcic has formed arguably the strongest Filipinas team ever assembled. He has kept the squad active, consistently sharp, and busy, playing more matches in the buildup to the World Cup than any other national team.

The Filipinas will need at least a win and a draw in their first two games to have a decent shot at advancing to the knockout rounds. It will be difficult. But the Filipinas are equipped and prepared to not only outdo themselves but also possibly shock the world. It just might happen, and history could again be made. – Rappler.com