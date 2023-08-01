Filipinas return home to grateful nation after historic World Cup run

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sarina Bolden (left) and the Philippine women's football team celebrate their historic goal against New Zealand.

The gutsy Philippine football team flies home after a historic FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign, just a day after head coach Alen Stajcic also bid his squad farewell

MANILA, Philippines — After a captivating run in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Philippine women’s football team will head home from New Zealand on Wednesday, August 2, before a grateful nation.

The Filipinas will arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 5 pm, and will have a media availability on Thursday.

“A journey like no other,” said Filipinas defender Sofia Harrison in a social media post. “Nothing but gratitude, appreciation, respect, and love for each and every individual who has played a part in this HERstoric experience and journey.”

According to reports, 13 members of the Filipinas contingent will arrive in the initial batch, before the others trickle in the following days.

A darling debutant in the biggest stage of women’s football, the Philippines won its first ever World Cup game against co-host New Zealand in a 1-0 stunner off a Sarina Bolden header.

However, the team was not able to advance to the knockout stages after being thumped 6-0 by world No. 12 Norway, even without the services of 2018 Ballon D’Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

The Filipinas also dropped their first game against Switzerland, 2-0.

Despite the early exit, countless Filipinos turned into new fans as the numerous watch parties were organized in malls and other venues across the country.

“Unforgettable,” Filipinas midfielder Sara Eggesvik posted on her social media account. “Amazing playing in front of all our kababayans (compatriots) that made it feel like home games. This team keeps making history. Maraming salamat (Thank you very much) to everyone that has supported us.”

However, the Philippines will head to a new chapter after parting ways with coach Alen Stajcic and assistant Nahuel Arrarte, who handled the U-20 team.

According to an announcement by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) on Tuesday, August 1, the two coaches opted not to renew their contracts as they have “asked to explore other options.”

Under the tutelage of Stajcic and Arrarte, the program was revitalized en route to a string of success that culminated in its maiden World Cup appearance.

It includes a semifinal appearance in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, the program’s first ever medal in the Southeast Asian Games, and a high of 46 in the FIFA women’s world rankings.

“To the players, I can only say, you were courageous, passionate, disciplined and loyal to the team, the flag and the country,” Stajcic said.

“Your sacrifices should be long remembered by all Philippine sports fans. To give hope and inspiration is the greatest of all achievements.”

The team will be scrambling to find a new coach ahead of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. – Rappler.com