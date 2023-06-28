Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dies from drowning at 35

GONE TOO SOON. Ryan Mallett was a 'larger-than-life talent' in Arkansas football.

Ryan Mallett, drafted by the New England Patriots in 2011 to back up Tom Brady, died while vacationing in Florida with his girlfriend

Ryan Mallett, who parlayed a successful two-year stint at Arkansas into a seven-year career as a backup quarterback in the NFL, drowned in Northern Florida on Tuesday, June 27. He was 35.

Mallett played in the NFL from 2011-2017 and later became a high school football coach in Arkansas. Last fall was his first season as the head coach of White Hall High School in White Hall, Arkansas.

The superintendent of White Hall School District confirmed the news to KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Mallett was vacationing in Florida with his girlfriend. Multiple reports said Mallett was rushed to a local hospital before being pronounced dead, and other details are not yet known.

Mallett transferred to Arkansas in 2008 after spending his freshman season at Michigan. He took over the Razorbacks’ job in 2009 and racked up 7,493 yards, 62 touchdowns and a 60.3 completion percentage over the next two seasons, with 19 interceptions.

In 2010, he finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 3,869 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 64.7 completion percentage.

“We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett,” Arkansas football wrote on its Twitter account.

“He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Debbie and his extended family.”

The New England Patriots drafted Mallett in the third round of the 2011 draft, and he saw little time for them while backing up Tom Brady. He was traded to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2014 season and got into nine games for Houston, starting six, over parts of two seasons with the team.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the Patriots said in a tweet. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

“I am extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched.”

Added Texans legend JJ Watt, a former teammate of Mallett: “Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother.”

In 21 career games (eight starts) for New England, Houston and the Baltimore Ravens, Mallett threw for 1,835 yards, nine TDs and 10 picks. – Rappler.com