France favorites but Morocco eyes another odds-defying result in FIFA Women’s World Cup

There are 67 places separating fifth-ranked France from Morocco, but the FIFA Women's World Cup has seen a bunch of surprises, with holders US joining former champions Norway and Germany in crashing out

France will aim to halt debutants Morocco’s fairytale run in the FIFA Women’s World Cup when the teams meet in the last 16 in Adelaide on Tuesday, August 8, while Jamaica and Colombia battle to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

There are 67 places separating fifth-ranked France from Morocco but coach Herve Renard warned his team not to take their opponents lightly after several shocks, with holders US joining former champions Norway and Germany in crashing out.

Renard, who previously coached Morocco’s men’s team, will be up against fellow Frenchman Reynald Pedros, a former France international who has been in charge of Morocco since 2020.

“There will be just one French coach left in the quarterfinals,” Renard said. “I hope it will be me.”

Morocco, who was expected to make an early exit, was one of several surprise packages which qualified for the knockouts, bouncing back from a 6-0 hammering by Germany to beat South Korea and Colombia, 1-0, and finish runners-up in Group H.

Pedros said he will have no qualms about eliminating France as Morocco, the first Arab nation at the tournament, looks to make more history. The winners will face co-hosts Australia, which knocked out Denmark to reach the last eight.

“I am French but my heart is with Morocco,” Pedros said. “I will do everything for us to qualify for the quarterfinals.”

Colombia, which upset Germany 2-1, topped Group H to reach the last 16 for a second time. It plays Jamaica in Melbourne, with the winners facing England after it beat Nigeria on penalties.

Jamaica – which lost every game on its World Cup debut in 2019 – has yet to concede, having held France and Brazil to goalless draws. But it has also only scored once, a header by captain Allyson Swaby against Panama.

“I don’t think it’s a major concern to us,” coach Lorne Donaldson said. “We have to try to score a goal to win this game because somebody will be knocked out, it’s like a boxing match.”

“Somebody will go down. We’re going to be the ones standing when the game is over.” – Rappler.com