PH women’s football team caps historic year with Papua New Guinea rout

MUCH-NEEDED REST. The Philippine women's football team will take a break before it resumes its preparations for the FIFA Women's World Cup early next year.

The Filipinas draw the curtains on a successful year that saw them qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time

MANILA, Philippines – Quinley Quezada completed a hat trick as the Philippine women’s football team capped a historic year with a 9-0 whipping of Papua New Guinea in an international friendly at the Western Sydney Wanderers Parks in Australia on Thursday, December 15.

Katrina Guillou notched a brace, while captain Tahnai Annis, Sara Eggesvik, and Jessika Cowart also scored for the Filipinas, who dominated the same opponents via a 5-1 rout last Sunday.

Defender Maya Alcantara delivered the other goal in the 56th minute.

Back into the starting lineup, Eggesvik opened the scoring for the Philippines in the 11th minute before Guillou doubled the lead in the 24th minute.

Cowart found the back of the net a minute into the second half to make it 3-0 and Annis joined the scoring onslaught with a strike from just inside the area seven minutes later.

Quezada then stole the spotlight late, scoring in the 65th, 85th, and 87th minutes as she broke her tie with Sarina Bolden for the distinction as the Philippines’ record scorer with 20 goals.

“It was a much better performance from the other night,” said Stajcic as the Filipinas gear up for their first appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“It was probably the first time this year that we controlled the game from start to finish and really something that we’ve spoken about. It was pleasing to see it happen within the game.”

The Filipinas will take a break before resuming their FIFA Women’s World Cup preparations early next year. – Rappler.com