Azkals fall short in AFF Suzuki Cup opener vs Singapore

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals kicked off their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign with a 2-1 loss against tournament host Singapore on Wednesday, December 8, at the National Stadium.

Singapore poured in the goals at the 62nd and 64th minute as they caught the Azkals defense slow to react via a corner and a counter-attack.



Zulfahmi Arifin whipped in a left-footed cross from the left corner which was initially flicked on by Safuwan Baharudin and was headed in by team captain Hariss Harun.

Just a couple of minutes later, Zulqarnaen Suzliman breezed past Daisuke Sato down the right wing and produced a quality cross for Faris Ramli, who finished the play with a left-footed volley.

The Azkals immediately pulled one back after five minutes as Amin Nazari beat everyone in the air for a powerful header after a sublime corner kick from Kevin Ingreso.

The Singaporeans’ latest win solidifies their hold of the top spot in Group A with 6 points and a +4 goal difference following their 3-0 victory against Myanmar last Sunday, December 5. They are also looking for their first semifinal appearance since 2012, where they went all the way and bagged the title.

Meanwhile, the Azkals join Timor Leste as the only winless teams in the five-team group that includes Thailand, which sits at second with 3 points and a +2 goal difference.

A feisty opening half took place as both teams launched crunching tackles all over the pitch, but curiously, only two yellow cards were flashed by the Korean referee. Both yellow cards were given to Amani Aguinaldo and team captain Stephan Schröck.

The home crowd also started to get themselves involved in the match as their cheering and jeering seemed to energize the Singapore squad. Forward Gabriel Quak was the liveliest outfielder on the pitch as he attempted two shots and produced a chance for his teammate.

Quak’s first shot was on target after he slipped past Sato and Justin Baas for a left-footed shot at the near post. Philippine goalkeeper Kevin Hansen, though, had a superb reaction to prevent a goal.

The second shot went wide, but the Singaporean striker made up for it minutes later by whipping in an accurate cross from the right wing to connect with Ramli, who attempted an audacious bicycle kick inside the penalty box. Even if it went in, the goal wouldn’t stand anyway as he was offside.

Minutes before the halftime whistle, Schröck found an open Oliver Bias who cut it back for a trailing Bienvenido Marañon, but his shot was deflected by a defender – which gave the Philippines its first corner of the match. The visiting team wasn’t able to capitalize on this set piece as both teams ended the half scoreless.

Philippine defender Martin Steuble opened the second half with a great chance for the recently naturalized Marañon, but the Azkals debutant wasn’t able to put enough power on his header to bother Singapore keeper Hassan Sunny at the 49th minute.

After conceding a goal at the 69th minute, Singapore tried to finish off the game, but the Philippines defense stood its ground to keep the match interesting at the end.

On the other side of the pitch, substitute Angel Guirado almost had an immediate impact for the visitors as he had two chances to equalize at the end. At the 89th minute, he had a right-footed shot inside the penalty box blocked by Shakir Hamzah and another chance in stoppage time. The team’s effort to equalize at the end went in vain as the referee whistled for the final time.

It was definitely not an ideal start for the Philippines as the Azkals are looking to at least match or surpass their best finish in the semifinals of the regional biennial tournament.

The Azkals, though, look to bounce back from the loss on Saturday, December 11, when they take on Timor Leste at 5:30 pm at the same venue. – Rappler.com